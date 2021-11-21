Angry and divided, Austrians argue over lockdown, vaccination warrants

VIENNA – Daniel Zeman was unable to sell any of his handmade apple and ginger liqueur last year during the Christmas season because Austria, like the rest of Europe, was on lockdown. He finally opened his stand four days ago, only for the government to announce that Sunday would be the last day. Austria was in the process of shutting down.

At a time when those vaccinated were eagerly awaiting a return to traditional holiday rituals, the decision was a blow that angered some and frustrated almost everyone.

“If we have to close in January, I understand that,” Zeman said. “But now it’s Christmas and everyone wants to be together, drink punch, buy gifts and do things with their family.”

Europe is experiencing a threatening fourth wave of coronavirus, with infection rates skyrocketing. While Austria may be the first European country to respond with a nationwide lockdown, it may not be the last. That prospect, along with increasingly stringent vaccination mandates, is causing a backlash at home and abroad, with mass protests in Vienna, Brussels and the Dutch city of Rotterdam over the weekend, sometimes punctuated by violent epidemics.