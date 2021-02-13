Anger over arrests in Myanmar during anti-coup protests

February 13 (Reuters) – Opponents of Myanmar’s military coups continued mass protests on Saturday for an eighth consecutive day, as continued arrests of junta critics added to anger over the leader’s detention elected Aung San Suu Kyi.

Thousands of people gathered in Yangon’s central business district, as protesters took to the streets of the capital Naypyitaw, the second city of Mandalay and other cities a day after the biggest protests to date in the country of Southeast Asia.

“Stop the nighttime kidnappings,” was among the signs held up by protesters in Yangon in response to arrest raids in recent days.

The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that more than 350 people, including officials, activists and monks, have been arrested in Myanmar since the February 1 coup, some of whom face criminal charges on “questionable grounds”.

The anger in Myanmar was fueled by videos showing more arrests from critics of the government – including a doctor who was part of the civil disobedience movement. Some arrests took place during hours of darkness.

Internet memes captioned “Our nights are no longer safe” and “The Burmese army kidnaps people at night” have been posted widely on social media.

The government did not respond to requests for comment on the arrests.

The Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, a monitoring group for political prisoners, has expressed concern.

“Family members have no knowledge of the charges, location or condition of loved ones. These are not isolated incidents, and the nightly raids target dissenting voices. It is happening across the country. “he said in a statement.

The military said it took power over alleged fraud in the November election that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide. The army’s complaints were dismissed by Myanmar’s electoral commission.

STOPPED TRANSITION

The coup put an end to an attempt to transition to democracy that began in 2011 after nearly half a century of isolation and stagnation under military juntas.

Suu Kyi, for decades the flagship of Myanmar’s democracy struggle, faces charges of illegally importing and using six walkie-talkie radios found during a search of her home.

The 47-member UN Human Rights Council on Friday passed a resolution calling on Myanmar to release Suu Kyi and other officials from detention and to refrain from using violence against the protesters.

Thomas Andrews, the UN rights investigator for Myanmar, told a special session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions and arms embargoes .

Myint Thu, Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told the session that Myanmar did not want to “block the bottom-up democratic transition in the country” and would continue international cooperation.

The United States this week began imposing sanctions on sitting generals and some companies linked to them.

Airline staff, health workers, engineers and teachers were among the groups that joined the protest marches on Saturday and rallied around a campaign of civil disobedience that shut down part of government activity .

“We are preschool teachers, every child our future, we don’t want a dictatorship,” said a banner.

The national newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar said thousands of people joined pro-military protests in parts of Myanmar on Friday. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

On Friday, the junta handed over the sentences of more than 23,000 prisoners, saying the move was consistent with "the establishment of a new democratic state with peace, development and discipline" and "would please the public"