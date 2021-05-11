Anger in France over ‘civil war’ warning – Times of India

French President Emmanuel Macron

PARIS: The government of French President Emmanuel Macron reacted with fury on Monday after a group of serving French soldiers issued an open letter warning that “civil war” was brewing because of its “concessions” to Islamism, weeks after a similar message from elements of the army shook the elite.

The letter, published Sunday on the site of the right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles, echoes that published by the same publication last month but appears to have been written by an unknown number of young soldiers still in active service.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin , a close ally of Macron, accused the anonymous signatories of the second letter of lacking “courage” while Defense Minister Florence Parly dismissed it as part of a “crude political project”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex meanwhile, told Le Parisien newspaper that the letter was a “political maneuver” by the “far right”.

But he was well received by the far-right leader Marine Le Pen , considered Macron’s main rival for next year’s presidential election.

Some members of the government had also criticized him for the previous letter, which had been signed by a handful of officers and around 20 semi-retired generals.

“We are not talking about extending your terms or conquering others. We are talking about the survival of our country, the survival of your country,” said the last letter, which was addressed to Macron and his cabinet.

The perpetrators described themselves as soldiers of the younger generation of the army, a so-called “fire generation” who had experienced active service.

“They offered their lives to destroy the Islamism to which you have made concessions on our soil,” they wrote.

They also claimed to have served in the Sentinel security operation in France, launched after a wave of jihadist attacks in 2015.

They accused certain religious communities that “France means nothing other than an object of sarcasm, contempt or even hatred”.

“If a civil war breaks out, the army will maintain order on its own soil … civil war is brewing in France and you know it perfectly,” said the letter.

Unlike the previous letter, the last letter can be signed by the public, Valeurs Actuelles claiming that more than 160,000 people had done so on Monday afternoon.

A senior military headquarters official told AFP that the armed forces would not let the letter go unanswered.

“A firm reminder will be made by the command on respect for duty,” said the officer, who asked not to be named, adding that remaining apolitical was essential to maintain the credibility of the army.

“We can have personal convictions but the armed forces are apolitical and have absolute loyalty to the elected president. If you feel bad, you can leave the army with a clean conscience, ”the officer said.

“I believe that when you’re in the military you don’t do that sort of thing while hiding,” Darmanin told BFM television. “These people are anonymous. Is it courage? To be anonymous?”

“It’s part of a crass political scheme,” Parly told the same channel. “He uses all the rhetoric, the vocabulary, the tone, the references that are those of the far right.”

Analysts say Macron has shifted to the right in recent months to prevent Le Pen and his National Rally party from exploiting a series of attacks in late 2020 blamed on Islamist extremists who recently immigrated to France.

The civil war “is brewing,” replied Le Pen during a visit to western France. “In any case, it’s a risk. Of course, there is always a risk of civil war,” she said, adding that she welcomed the second letter as she had the first.

“This is clearly not a call for insurgency,” she said. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t support him.”

Castex had qualified the rare intervention in politics of military personalities in the letter of last month “of initiative against all our republican principles, honor and the duty of the army”.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General François Lecointre, said those who signed it would face penalties ranging from forced full retirement to disciplinary action.