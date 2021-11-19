Anger, disappointment, joy: US reacts to Rittenhouse’s acquittal

Kyle RittenhouseLast year’s acquittal for the fatal shootings of racial justice protesters drew powerful – and divergent – reactions from activists and lawmakers across the United States, underscoring the political symbolism of the trial and the deeply rooted divisions in the country.

Civil rights groups and Democratic activists decried the verdict on Friday as an example of white privilege and miscarriage of justice, while supporters of Rittenhouse, including associates of former President Donald Trump, have it celebrated as a victory.

Rittenhouse beaten down two demonstrators and injured a third during chaotic demonstrations against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a white officer shot a black man, Jacob Blake, in the back, paralyzing him.

But in a trial which has caught the country’s attention since early November, Rittenhouse and his lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense and only used his AR-type rifle to protect himself from the protesters attacking him. Prosecutors accused the teenager of causing the deadly violence on August 25, 2020.

“You know full well that if Kyle Rittenhouse were black he would have been convicted in the blink of an eye – or shot by cops at the scene,” former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro wrote on Twitter.

This lawsuit exposes everything we have been talking about for years. Rittenhouse embodies the very danger posed by a toxic mix of a white supremacist culture that values ​​property over human life, and a wide proliferation of high powered guns with fewer limits than a driver’s license. – Mars for our lives (@ AMarch4OurLives) November 19, 2021

“If you need a stunning example of white privilege, please see Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict” wrote Andy Levin, a member of the Democratic Congress.

President Joe Biden, who said earlier Friday that he had not watched the trial, suggested he accepts the verdict.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and concerned, including me, we have to recognize that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement.

The family of Anthony Huber, one of the protesters shot dead by Rittenhouse, expressed their heartbreak at the jury’s decision.

“This sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any city, incite violence, and then use the danger they created to justify shooting people in the streets,” the family said. in a statement, reported by several United States. media.

“We hope that honest people will join us in strongly rejecting this message and demanding more of our laws, our officials and our justice system. “

This justice system has once again shown that there is a system within the system that constantly slaps “other” communities and condemns black communities to profiling and desperation. Today, this system failed us, as expected.#RittenhouseVerdict – Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) November 19, 2021

Kimberley Motley and Milo Schwab, lawyers for Gaige Grosskreutz, who was injured in the shooting, and the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, who was fatally shot by Rittenhouse, have vowed to continue the campaign for accountability.

“That night in Kenosha, Gaige Grosskreutz, Anthony Huber and many others acted heroically,” the lawyers said in a statement.

“They weren’t looking for violence, but the end of violence. What we need now is justice, not more violence. While today’s verdict may mean that justice is delayed, it will not mean that justice is denied. We pledge to uncover the truth of this night and to hold those responsible to account. “

Cori Bush, Democratic Congresswoman and Black Lives Matter activist, said she was “hurt”, “angry” and “heartbroken”.

The judge. The jury. The defendant. It’s white supremacy in action. This system is not designed to hold white supremacists accountable. This is why blacks and brunettes are brutalized and caged as white supremacist murderers roam free. I am hurt. I’m mad. My heart is broken. – Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 19, 2021

“The verdict in the #KyleRittenhouse case is a travesty and does not do justice on behalf of those who lost their lives as they gathered peacefully to protest police brutality and violence,” said the NAACP, a racial justice group. in a tweet.

Bernice King, racial justice activist and daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr, tweeted a photo of a sign that reads, “The system is not down. It was built that way.

Reminder: the system works exactly as expected. The system has always been meant to protect and maintain white supremacy. – Black lives matter (@Blklivesmatter) November 19, 2021

As racial justice advocates lamented the verdict, prominent right-wing figures rejoiced.

Rudy Giuliani, a Trump ally and former New York mayor, praised jurors and slammed the “mainstream media” for its coverage of the case.

There are a lot of Americans who, unlike MSMs and Bidenistas, are fair and honest people. Jurors in the Rittenhouse case also showed real courage in overcoming intimidation from the crowd outside the courthouse, with MSM lying about the case and Biden’s obstructive remarks. – Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 19, 2021

The National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun rights group, tweeted the text of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which enshrines “the right … to own and bear arms.”

A well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to own and bear arms, must not be infringed. – NRA (@NRA) November 19, 2021

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a staunch Conservative, also cited the Second Amendment to celebrate the verdict.

“Today is a big day for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense,” she wrote on Twitter. “Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty of all counts! Glory to God!”

Congressman Paul Gosar, who was formally reprimanded by the House of Representatives this week for tweeting a violent video about Democrat MK Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, suggested he would offer Rittenhouse an internship as his Republican colleague Matt Gaetz.

Justice has been served for #KyleRittenhouse and he is fully exonerated. As I said last year, obviously self-defense. I am going to do an arm wrestling @mattgaetz to get diplomas for Kyle as an intern. https://t.co/kon65IB1d9 -Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 19, 2021

But back in Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for a “cure” after the verdict, urging all potential protesters to speak out “peacefully.”

“I have seen the pain and frustration of so many, and we must stand firm in our commitment to end violence in our communities, to support victims and survivors as they heal from trauma and to eliminate the disparities which are so often inextricably linked to this violence and this trauma, ”he said in a statement.