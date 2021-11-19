World

Anger, disappointment, joy: US reacts to Rittenhouse’s acquittal

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 9 4 minutes read

Kyle RittenhouseLast year’s acquittal for the fatal shootings of racial justice protesters drew powerful – and divergent – reactions from activists and lawmakers across the United States, underscoring the political symbolism of the trial and the deeply rooted divisions in the country.

Civil rights groups and Democratic activists decried the verdict on Friday as an example of white privilege and miscarriage of justice, while supporters of Rittenhouse, including associates of former President Donald Trump, have it celebrated as a victory.

Rittenhouse beaten down two demonstrators and injured a third during chaotic demonstrations against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a white officer shot a black man, Jacob Blake, in the back, paralyzing him.

But in a trial which has caught the country’s attention since early November, Rittenhouse and his lawyers have argued that he acted in self-defense and only used his AR-type rifle to protect himself from the protesters attacking him. Prosecutors accused the teenager of causing the deadly violence on August 25, 2020.

“You know full well that if Kyle Rittenhouse were black he would have been convicted in the blink of an eye – or shot by cops at the scene,” former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro wrote on Twitter.

“If you need a stunning example of white privilege, please see Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict” wrote Andy Levin, a member of the Democratic Congress.

President Joe Biden, who said earlier Friday that he had not watched the trial, suggested he accepts the verdict.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and concerned, including me, we have to recognize that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement.

The family of Anthony Huber, one of the protesters shot dead by Rittenhouse, expressed their heartbreak at the jury’s decision.

“This sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any city, incite violence, and then use the danger they created to justify shooting people in the streets,” the family said. in a statement, reported by several United States. media.

“We hope that honest people will join us in strongly rejecting this message and demanding more of our laws, our officials and our justice system. “

Kimberley Motley and Milo Schwab, lawyers for Gaige Grosskreutz, who was injured in the shooting, and the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, who was fatally shot by Rittenhouse, have vowed to continue the campaign for accountability.

“That night in Kenosha, Gaige Grosskreutz, Anthony Huber and many others acted heroically,” the lawyers said in a statement.

“They weren’t looking for violence, but the end of violence. What we need now is justice, not more violence. While today’s verdict may mean that justice is delayed, it will not mean that justice is denied. We pledge to uncover the truth of this night and to hold those responsible to account. “

Cori Bush, Democratic Congresswoman and Black Lives Matter activist, said she was “hurt”, “angry” and “heartbroken”.

“The verdict in the #KyleRittenhouse case is a travesty and does not do justice on behalf of those who lost their lives as they gathered peacefully to protest police brutality and violence,” said the NAACP, a racial justice group. in a tweet.

Bernice King, racial justice activist and daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr, tweeted a photo of a sign that reads, “The system is not down. It was built that way.

As racial justice advocates lamented the verdict, prominent right-wing figures rejoiced.

Rudy Giuliani, a Trump ally and former New York mayor, praised jurors and slammed the “mainstream media” for its coverage of the case.

The National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun rights group, tweeted the text of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which enshrines “the right … to own and bear arms.”

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a staunch Conservative, also cited the Second Amendment to celebrate the verdict.

“Today is a big day for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense,” she wrote on Twitter. “Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty of all counts! Glory to God!”

Congressman Paul Gosar, who was formally reprimanded by the House of Representatives this week for tweeting a violent video about Democrat MK Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, suggested he would offer Rittenhouse an internship as his Republican colleague Matt Gaetz.

But back in Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for a “cure” after the verdict, urging all potential protesters to speak out “peacefully.”

“I have seen the pain and frustration of so many, and we must stand firm in our commitment to end violence in our communities, to support victims and survivors as they heal from trauma and to eliminate the disparities which are so often inextricably linked to this violence and this trauma, ”he said in a statement.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 9 4 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Video: Prince Charles visits Egypt for the first time in 15 years

3 hours ago

Antony Blinken: What We Learned From America’s New Africa Policy

5 hours ago

Bloodied Venezuelan opposition returns to elections for the first time in years

8 hours ago

US FDA Approves Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Recalls for All Adults

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button