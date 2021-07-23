Anger burns in the streets as the funeral of the Haitian leader approaches

The state funeral, planned at Moïse’s family property, less than half an hour from downtown Cap-Haitien, was to attract diplomats from around the world and officials from across the country. Still, the unrest leading up to the ceremony raised questions of security and whether anyone who intended to pay tribute to Mr. Moïse could actually make it to the funeral.

Two weeks after Mr. Moses was riddled with bullets in his own room in the capital, Port-au-Prince – killed by a group of Colombian mercenaries, authorities say – the country continues to turn with unanswered questions and seething with anger. Several members of Mr. Moïse’s security team were questioned and taken into custody as well as.

A new government was installed in the capital this week, with its leaders vowing to shed light on this gruesome murder and build consensus between the country’s warring political factions and its angry civil society groups. Yet the agitation Thursday threatened to turn hopes of consensus into a naive and unrealized dream.

“The bourgeoisie of Port-au-Prince is responsible. They are the reason for it all, ”said Emmanuella Joseph, a 20-year-old high school student, crying in a washcloth on the side of the road at the end of an ongoing protest. “All I ask is to close all the streets to prevent them from coming.”

She added with a moan that the president’s assassins were strangers who had long been involved in the country’s fate. “What kind of nation comes to kill a president?”