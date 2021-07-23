Anger burns in the streets as the funeral of the Haitian leader approaches
CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti – Hours before mourners pay their respects to assassinated President Jovenel Moïse at a state funeral on Friday – a moment many hoped would help mend a fractured nation – the northern city of Cap-Haitien burned to the ground. anger and frustration, exposing Haiti’s deep divisions.
The streets swelled with black smoke from burning tires on Thursday, a form of protest common in a country divided by geography, wealth and power. Large crowds of protesters ran through the narrow colonial streets, chanting: “They killed Jovenel, and the police were there.
Distrustful of the elite coming from the capital, angry men tried to block the arrival of mourners from outside the city, throwing a concrete block at the lead car of a procession that had passed through fire, then dragging a concrete telephone pole to the road.
“Someone was sent to them alive, they sent him back a corpse,” shouted Frantz Atole, a 42-year-old mechanic, promising violence. “This country is not going to be silent. “
The state funeral, planned at Moïse’s family property, less than half an hour from downtown Cap-Haitien, was to attract diplomats from around the world and officials from across the country. Still, the unrest leading up to the ceremony raised questions of security and whether anyone who intended to pay tribute to Mr. Moïse could actually make it to the funeral.
Two weeks after Mr. Moses was riddled with bullets in his own room in the capital, Port-au-Prince – killed by a group of Colombian mercenaries, authorities say – the country continues to turn with unanswered questions and seething with anger. Several members of Mr. Moïse’s security team were questioned and taken into custody as well as.
A new government was installed in the capital this week, with its leaders vowing to shed light on this gruesome murder and build consensus between the country’s warring political factions and its angry civil society groups. Yet the agitation Thursday threatened to turn hopes of consensus into a naive and unrealized dream.
“The bourgeoisie of Port-au-Prince is responsible. They are the reason for it all, ”said Emmanuella Joseph, a 20-year-old high school student, crying in a washcloth on the side of the road at the end of an ongoing protest. “All I ask is to close all the streets to prevent them from coming.”
She added with a moan that the president’s assassins were strangers who had long been involved in the country’s fate. “What kind of nation comes to kill a president?”
Others shouted that police and the presidential guard, whose members suffered no reported injuries in the attack on the president’s home, were complicit in the murder.
Cap-Haitien was dressed for mourning on Thursday. It was once the capital of the French colony of Santo Domingo, which claimed one of the world’s most brutal slave plantation economies and was later overwhelmed by the world’s most successful slave rebellion. Banners hung along the roads read “Justice for President Jovenel” and “Thank you President Jovenel.” You gave your life for the struggle of the people and it will continue.
Right next to the town’s main stone square, where rebel leaders were executed over two centuries ago, mourners lined up to sign condolence books and light candles in front of a large photo of the president in a government building.
“We live in such a fragile time,” said Maxil Mompremier, standing in front of the colonial-era Notre-Dame de L’Assomption Cathedral, where Mr. Moïse’s supporters had gathered earlier for a service. “Nobody understands what happened. A lot of people are afraid. “
The assassination of the Haitian president
Originally from the north of the country, Mr. Moïse was not well known in the country’s center of power in Port-au-Prince when he was chosen by the ruling party as a candidate in the 2015 elections. He was born in the neighboring town of Trou-du-Nord, then began his entrepreneurial career in Port-de-Paix, where he became president of the Chamber of Commerce.
The fact that he was killed far away in Port-au-Prince fueled old divisions between the less developed north and the country’s capital and economic center, while deepening divisions between the country’s small elite and its destitute majority. .
“It keeps coming back throughout the history of Haiti,” said Emile Eyma Jr., historian based in Cap-Haitien, evoking the resentment felt by the inhabitants of the North. “What is dangerous is that the issue of color and the issue of regionalism are militarized for purely political reasons.”
the wife of the president, Martine Moïse, who was injured in the attack, said her family would pay for the funeral. Planes have arrived at the airport normally asleep throughout the day, with more expected to arrive on Friday.
But in the streets of this city, anger was burning.
“We are going to protest all night,” vowed Mr. Atole as tires burned on a bridge behind him. “We’re going to give them a hard time in town. “
Harold Isaac contributed reporting.
