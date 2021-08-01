World
Anger as America’s top Republicans joke about hitting Nancy Pelosi – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The best Republican in United States House of Representatives faced calls to apologize or quit on Sunday after joking about hitting the speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head with a hammer.
It was the last round of a nasty feud between Republican Minority Leader Kevin Mccarthy and Pelosi, the first Democrat in the chamber.
Pelosi last week called his Republican counterpart a “moron” for opposing mask warrants to fight the Covid-19 pandemic because the Delta variant is causing an increase in cases in America.
At a Saturday night fundraising dinner in Tennessee, McCarthy spoke optimistically about the prospects for his party to take over the lodge in the midterm elections next year.
And he went on to joke that – if he were to become a speaker – he would have a hard time resisting hitting Pelosi with the hammer that comes with the job.
“It will be hard not to hit her with it, but I’ll hit it,” McCarthy said, according to a Washington post journalist who was present at the event.
Democrats rushed to McCarthy on Sunday.
“Don’t you think America has had enough political violence?” Representative Ted Lieu from California tweeted.
“You must apologize for your statement or resign,” Lieu wrote.
California Representative Eric Swalwell said McCarthy “must step down”, tweeting: “America has suffered enough violence around politics.”
Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan insisted that McCarthy apologize immediately.
“Language like this has led to violence and death on the United States Capitol. @GOPLeader knows his words mean weight,” Dingell said.
She appeared to be referring to President Donald Trump’s fiery language in a January 6 speech to a crowd that then invaded the United States Capitol as Congress certified the electoral victory of Joe Biden.
Pelosi was a main target of the mob as she went on a rampage in the Capitol, in an insurgency that left five people dead.
