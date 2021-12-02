Angela Merkel’s farewell message to Germany: trust each other

BERLIN – In a military farewell ceremony to mark the end of her 16 years as Chancellor, Angela Merkel left the Germans one last message on Thursday: trust yourself.

Less than a week before Merkel officially hands power to her successor, Olaf Scholz, she received the highest military honors of her country, with a traditional parade of soldiers carrying the torch and a marching band.

In a brief address, just hours after chairing her last emergency pandemic meeting and announcing a partial lockdown for those who refuse to be vaccinated, Merkel warned that trust was one of the most important ingredients. important aspects of democracy.

“The last two years of this pandemic have shown how important trust in politics, science and societal discourse is – but also how fragile it can be,” she told a small audience of masked and socially distant guests. Democracy, she said, “depends on solidarity and trust, including confidence in the facts.”