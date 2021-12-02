Angela Merkel’s farewell message to Germany: trust each other
BERLIN – In a military farewell ceremony to mark the end of her 16 years as Chancellor, Angela Merkel left the Germans one last message on Thursday: trust yourself.
Less than a week before Merkel officially hands power to her successor, Olaf Scholz, she received the highest military honors of her country, with a traditional parade of soldiers carrying the torch and a marching band.
In a brief address, just hours after chairing her last emergency pandemic meeting and announcing a partial lockdown for those who refuse to be vaccinated, Merkel warned that trust was one of the most important ingredients. important aspects of democracy.
“The last two years of this pandemic have shown how important trust in politics, science and societal discourse is – but also how fragile it can be,” she told a small audience of masked and socially distant guests. Democracy, she said, “depends on solidarity and trust, including confidence in the facts.”
Ms Merkel advised vigilance.
“Wherever scientific knowledge is denied and conspiracy theories and hatred are prevalent, we must resist,” she said. “Our democracy also depends on the fact that where hatred and violence are seen as a legitimate means of pushing certain interests forward, our tolerance as democrats must find its limits. “
Ms Merkel noted the symbolic location of the ceremony: the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, a building that is now part of the Ministry of Defense, but which was once the headquarters of a group of resistance officers who carried out the plot against Adolf Hitler in 1944 and were executed.
The ceremony, broadcast live on television and hosted by the Minister of Defense, lasted about an hour, rich in military and ritual choreography. Known as the Grosser Zapfenstreich, or Grand Tattoo, it dates from the 16th century and is the greatest honor the military can bestow on civilians. It has been performed as the official farewell to the outgoing chancellors since German reunification.
The highlight was the military band playing three songs chosen by the Chancellor. His predecessors, Helmut Kohl and Gerhard Schröder, called for Beethoven and Frank Sinatra, among other conventional dishes. But one of Merkel’s choices intrigued many.
There was a Christian hymn – little surprise, for the daughter of a Protestant pastor – and a fairly conventional cabaret song by German actress and singer Hildegard Knef.
It was Merkel’s third choice that set the German Twittersphere on fire. The Chancellor chose “You forgot the color filmOr “You Forgot the Color Film”, a 1970s hit from Communist East by Nina Hagen, who later emigrated to the West and became the idol of 1980s German punk rock.
Until recently, Merkel had rarely spoken of her East German origins. But she was more open on Thursday when asked about the song, which tells the story of a couple going on vacation to an island in the Baltic Sea.
“The song was a highlight of my youth, which as everyone knows took place in the GDR,” said Merkel, referring to the German Democratic Republic, the official name of Germany’s Communist East. “The song was from the GDR, and it also happens to be in an area that was in my old constituency. And so everything fits together. “
Compared to her predecessors, Merkel has invited relatively few guests, due to the pandemic. Mr Scholz was in the crowd, as were many of the 52 ministers who served in his governments for four terms.
Sometimes there was a hint of emotion on the usually stoic Chancellor’s face.
“If I stand before you today, I feel first of all gratitude and humility,” said Merkel. “The 16 years as Chancellor have been eventful and often difficult years. They challenged me politically and personally, and at the same time they always fulfilled me.
Right at the end of her speech, the Chancellor turned to her successor, Mr Scholz, a Social Democrat, who had been her finance minister for the past four years.
“Now it is up to the next government to find answers to the challenges that lie ahead and to shape our future,” Merkel said. “For this I wish you, dear Olaf Scholz and the government you will lead, all the best, a lucky hand and much success.”
