World
Angela Merkel sees ‘much wider scope’ for cooperation with Biden – Times of India
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that there was much more common ground with Washington now that Joe biden replaced Donald Asset in the White House but recognized the nagging friction points.
Merkel said Germany and Europe was ready to do its part to address a range of issues in the transatlantic ferry, including the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and security threats with the new administration.
“There is a much broader scope of political agreement with President Biden,” Merkel told reporters, citing her return to the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization and its openness to migration as examples.
However, she noted that observers who expected them to agree on all issues of transatlantic importance would be disappointed, saying there would be “debates on how well we can do the right things. things for both countries “.
“Biden represents the interests of the United States, I represent those of the Federal Republic of Germany,” she said.
Asked about US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to bring Russian gas to Germany, Merkel said there was a need for broad discussions with the Biden administration on types of energy cooperation with Russia “Acceptable”.
But she criticized the US “extraterritorial sanctions” against the project as “irrelevant.”
“My point of view on Nord Stream 2 has not changed,” she said, despite growing tensions with Russia, most recently on the arrest of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Nord Stream 2 is expected to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.
He has long been in the crosshairs of the United States, with Trump in particular openly criticizing European countries for their dependence on energy from Russia.
Work resumed on the nearly completed pipeline in December after a nearly year-long suspension caused by U.S. threats of asset freezes and visa restrictions for the companies involved.
On global security issues, Merkel adopted a more conciliatory tone, pledging to heed calls for Germany and Europe to do more to step up cooperation.
“You hear people everywhere rightly saying that Europe will have to take more responsibility, which means not only militarily but also in the diplomatic arena and in many other areas,” she said.
“But the good news is that we in Germany are ready to do it, the EU is ready to do it too,” she said.
Merkel said such debates would now take place on a “broader basis of shared convictions”.
Merkel said Germany and Europe was ready to do its part to address a range of issues in the transatlantic ferry, including the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and security threats with the new administration.
“There is a much broader scope of political agreement with President Biden,” Merkel told reporters, citing her return to the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization and its openness to migration as examples.
However, she noted that observers who expected them to agree on all issues of transatlantic importance would be disappointed, saying there would be “debates on how well we can do the right things. things for both countries “.
“Biden represents the interests of the United States, I represent those of the Federal Republic of Germany,” she said.
Asked about US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to bring Russian gas to Germany, Merkel said there was a need for broad discussions with the Biden administration on types of energy cooperation with Russia “Acceptable”.
But she criticized the US “extraterritorial sanctions” against the project as “irrelevant.”
“My point of view on Nord Stream 2 has not changed,” she said, despite growing tensions with Russia, most recently on the arrest of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Nord Stream 2 is expected to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.
He has long been in the crosshairs of the United States, with Trump in particular openly criticizing European countries for their dependence on energy from Russia.
Work resumed on the nearly completed pipeline in December after a nearly year-long suspension caused by U.S. threats of asset freezes and visa restrictions for the companies involved.
On global security issues, Merkel adopted a more conciliatory tone, pledging to heed calls for Germany and Europe to do more to step up cooperation.
“You hear people everywhere rightly saying that Europe will have to take more responsibility, which means not only militarily but also in the diplomatic arena and in many other areas,” she said.
“But the good news is that we in Germany are ready to do it, the EU is ready to do it too,” she said.
Merkel said such debates would now take place on a “broader basis of shared convictions”.
Source link