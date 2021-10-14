World
Angela Merkel says Europe can cope with rise of China if it speaks with one voice – Times of India
BERLIN: Europe can only cope with the rise of China if it speaks with one voice, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, calling for more unity across the continent.
“How we deal with China’s rise as an economic, political and military power depends a lot on whether Europe really speaks with one voice,” Merkel said in Spain after receiving the Carlos v Award.
“Europe is only strong if it is united,” she said.
