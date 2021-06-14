World

Angela Merkel: NATO leaders to discuss Russian disinformation, China; Merkel | World News – Times of India

BERLIN: the leaders of Then countries will discuss topics such as the challenges posed by Russia and China to their Brussels summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday, stressing the need to respond to Moscow’s disinformation campaigns.
Arriving at the summit, Merkel said the leaders would also discuss ways to work with Georgia and Ukraine, two countries seeking to move closer to NATO as a bulwark against the threat from their giant neighbor, Russia.
“The issues on today’s agenda concern us all. First of all the challenge we are facing: Russia but also the Indo-Pacific region with China to an increasing extent, ”she said.
“Hybrid challenges are becoming more and more important: cyber attacks and, especially vis-à-vis Russia, disinformation campaigns.




