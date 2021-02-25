World
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor Angela Merkel warns of third wave of Covid-19 if Germany does not open with caution | World News – Times of India
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of a third wave of Covid-19 if the country fumbles when it reopens after the lockdown.
“We need to proceed with wisdom and caution now so that a third wave does not require a full new stop throughout the Germany“Merkel said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, as reported by CNN.
Merkel warned against opening up the country too quickly because the variant found in the United Kingdom, believed to be more transmissible than the original virus strain, is spreading in Germany.
The German Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), recorded an additional 11,869 cases in the past twenty-four hours in the country, bringing the pandemic total to 2,414,687, CNN reported. Deaths from the virus across the country stand at 69,125.
The incidence rate remains the same with 61.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the RKI. The aim is to reduce the incidence rate to 35 per 100,000 in order to reopen the country, said Merkel.
Merkel, earlier this month, defended her strategy to fight the coronavirus in the country after Wednesday’s announcement that the country’s lockdown will be extended until March 7.
