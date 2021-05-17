Angela Merkel, Benjamin Netanyahu discuss Middle East conflict – Times of India

German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (AFP, file photo)

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the Israeli Prime Minister on Monday Benjamin Netanyahu on the current escalation of the Middle East conflict and underlined Germany’s solidarity with Israel and the country’s right to self-defense.

She condemned the continued rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel and expressed hope for an early end to the fighting given the loss of civilian lives on both sides.

Merkel’s office said she also stressed that the government “will continue to act decisively against the protests in Germany where hatred and anti-Semitism are spreading.” One of the main contenders to succeed Merkel in Germany’s national elections this fall, Annalena Baerbock, of the center-left Greens, also condemned the Hamas rocket attacks and supported Israel’s right to self-defense.

She called on Germany and the European Union to support the efforts of the American president Joe biden act as mediator between the warring parties.

Asked about Israel’s destruction of a high-rise building in Gaza used by international media including AP, Baerbock said the principles of international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks against civilians, apply in the conflict. .

Israel said the airstrike targeted Hamas, which it said was present in the building, but provided no evidence.