Angela Merkel backs Armin Laschet as party lags in polls – Times of India
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday approved Armin Laschet as the best choice to succeed him, before the elections of September 26 that the polls show him CDU party lose under his new goof-prone leader.
“It’s a special election, not only because, for the first time since 1949, no incumbent chancellor is standing for election,” Merkel said in what was likely her last speech in parliament before the vote.
“It is also a special election because it is a decision on the direction of our country in difficult times – and it does not matter who rules this country,” she said.
“The best way for our country is a federal government led by the CDU / CSU with Armin Laschet as chancellor, because his government is synonymous with stability, reliability, moderation and centrality.”
Laschet, Merkel’s CDU candidate for chancellor and her Bavarian CSU ally, has long been the favorite to replace her as chancellor, but her ratings have plummeted following a series of blunders.
As head of state of North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the regions hardest hit when deadly floods swept through western Germany in July, Laschet has been criticized for his lackluster response to the disaster .
The 60-year-old Rhineland was caught on camera joking with local officials during a tribute to flood victims, and was also mocked for wearing inappropriate dress shoes at the scene.
But Merkel defended him during a visit to the city of Hagen on Sunday, telling reporters he “ran Germany’s largest state with great success.”
The CDU-CSU alliance has seen some of its worst poll results in years as Merkel prepares to step down from politics after 16 years in power.
A poll for Sunday’s Bild daily showed the Conservative alliance to be at 20%, its worst post-war score.
The bloc won 33% in the last election in 2017 under Merkel.
The frontrunner is now Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, whose center-left Social Democrats (SPD) got 25 percent in the poll.
