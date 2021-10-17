World
Analysts see plot against Hasina government in attacks on Durga Puja marquees – Times of India
KOLKATA: Analysts in India are concerned about the turn of events in Bangladesh, where violence during Durga Puja celebrations has left four dead and fear it is part of a larger plot to destabilize the Sheikh Hasina | government there.
As the government of Bangladesh quickly quelled a series of attacks that began in a few towns in Bangladesh’s Comilla district, strategic analysts and former Indian ambassadors say caution should be exercised given the rise of government officials. Islamists emboldened by the establishment of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.
“This is a worrying development that requires careful handling. It is also an attempt to destabilize the democracy and community harmony that the government of Sheikh Hasina has established, ”said Ambassador Pinak R Chakravarty, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
“A conspiracy of a fundamentalist organization backed by Pakistan is apparent. The government of Bangladesh must neutralize these elements, ”he said.
In a meeting with Hindu leaders, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has already pledged severe action against the perpetrators of the attack, and several suspects have been arrested. Police said the spark of the violent attacks, a Quran found in a Puja painting, was planted by disbelievers in a planned plot.
“We have reason to believe this is part of a larger plot of elements hostile to both India and Bangladesh. Islamist forces appear to have been emboldened by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, ”said Shantanu Mukharji, a former IPS officer and security analyst who served as Mauritius’ national security adviser.
In the past, Bangladesh has cracked down on hard-core Islamist terrorist groups such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and arrested or shot dead its leaders and cadres.
The Taliban had recruited a large number of fighters from Bangladesh in the 1990s who formed the core of the extremists who then plagued that nation for the past two decades.
The government of Bangladesh has also hanged in recent years several leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami who were implicated in war crimes against civilians during the country’s war of liberation against Pakistan in 1971. The Jamaat-e-Islami had collaborated with the Pakistani army in the 1971 genocide.
Ambassador Pinak Chakravarty said: “Given the blows dealt by the War Crimes Tribunal, it is their (the Islamists) way of getting revenge that could destabilize their government and their ties with India.”
Many analysts believe that these elements emboldened by the victory of the Taliban will try again to destabilize the government of Sheikh Hasina.
“We have to worry about the future. While Sheikh Hasina has been extremely effective in his fight against terrorist groups, we must have a de-radicalization program for the future and also make sure to cooperate with the government of Bangladesh to tackle a common threat, ”the Ambassador said. Sarvajit Chakravarti, member of the Research Center for Eastern & North Eastern Studies think tank.
Sreeradha Dutta, who heads the South Asia Neighborhood Studies Center at the Vivekananda International Foundation and is a former director of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies, Kolkata, added: “There is a need to be vigilant and realize that events in the two countries are interdependent. ”
Hasina, who has been the target of several coups and assassination attempts in the past, also warned in her statement on Thursday that India should remain vigilant and said nothing should happen in the neighborhood anymore. broad that could have an impact on Bangladesh, without specifying what it was referring to. To.
