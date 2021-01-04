Analysis: With appeal, Trump shows no limits to his takeover

ATLANTA (AP) – President Donald Trump’s continued efforts to overturn the 2020 election results – exposed in great detail in an hour-long weekend phone call with a Georgian election official – demonstrates his unwavering determination failure to maintain power, regardless of the democratic traditions of the nation.

Asset, during a phone call on Saturday, pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state presidential election. The president has repeatedly cited refuted fraud claims and raised the possibility of a “criminal offense” if officials do not change the vote count, according to a recording of the conversation.

Trump has ventured into uncharted and dangerous territory since his November 3 defeat, becoming the first president to lose an election in an attempt to hang on to his office by rejecting the will of voters and rejecting the Electoral College results enshrined in the Constitution.

Trump’s refusal to concede, undermining the democratic tradition of a peaceful transfer of power and preventing the transition to a Biden administration, is particularly risky for the nation when grappling with a growing pandemic that has killed more than 350,000 Americans . Paying little attention to the virus in recent weeks, the president has largely abdicated day-to-day governance to focus on his efforts to cling to power.

During the phone call, Trump peddled new conspiracy theories, misinformation and outright lies, insisting he had won Georgia despite multiple accounts that show otherwise. He has repeatedly argued that Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, could change the certified results.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than what we have, ”Trump said. “Because we have won the state.”

Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes.

The call showcased Trump’s development since November 3. At first, he privately admitted that he was beaten even as he publicly protested, hoping to show his loyal supporters that he still fights while looking at his own future, politically and financially.

But over the weeks, Trump embraced the narrative that his victory was stolen. His inner circle is now largely populated with these conspiracy theories. The president lives in a media echo chamber of conservative TV and social media voices amplifying his fraud allegations.

When asked if he felt like the president was pressuring him to do something illegal, Raffensperger told The Associated Press on Monday: “I think he was looking for any guy. more he could get, and I just don’t see how he’s gonna get. he.”

Raffensperger added that Georgian presidential votes had been counted three times – first just after the election, then in an audit that counted the results and finally in an automatic recount at Trump’s request.

“If they support the challenge of Georgia voters, they are wrong, absolutely wrong,” Raffensperger said. Members of Congress will have to make a decision on the outcome in other states, he added, “but in Georgia we did it right. I’m not happy with the result, as a Republican, but it’s the right result based on the numbers that we have seen play out.

Trump’s renewed intervention and his persistent and unfounded allegations of fraud come nearly two weeks before he leaves office and ahead of the double second round of elections in Georgia on Tuesday that will determine political control of the US Senate.

It also added intrigue to plans for Trump to rally in Georgia on Monday night – likely the last of his term – in which he was supposed to bolster the two Republican candidates. Angry at Raffensperger’s call, Trump pitched the idea of ​​pulling out of the rally, which could be devastating for GOP’s chances in what should be a pair of razor-thin races.

But Trump was persuaded to move forward with the rally as a step from which to reiterate his election fraud allegations and present, as he tweeted on Monday, the “real numbers” of the race. Republicans, however, feared Trump would focus on himself and reduce turnout by undermining confidence in the run-off election and failing to promote the two GOP candidates.

Raffensperger reiterated his frustration with the misinformation that has proliferated since the election, much of it emanating from the Oval Office. He expressed fears that Trump’s baseless claims will not only undermine the democratic process, but could hurt Republicans’ chances. People are questioning the best way to vote after false information has caused them to be wary of both postal ballots and state voting machines, he said.

“It is not a good message for you to come to your base,” he said.

Encouraged by Trump, a dozen Republican senators announced they would support up to 100 House colleagues to challenge the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday. Distrustful of Trump’s Twitter account and hold their party’s base, many other Republicans have been slow to speak out, allowing the president to sow doubt for weeks and undermine Biden’s legitimacy with of a large part of the population.

Among those who spoke on Monday, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a member of the GOP House leadership team, said the president’s call “deeply disturbing.” GOP Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said the call was “a new low in this whole futile and sorry episode.” He praised election officials “who have performed their duties with integrity over the past two months while resisting relentless pressure, disinformation and attacks from the president and his campaign.”

Audio clips of the conversation were first posted online by the Washington Post. The AP obtained the full audio of Trump’s conversation with Georgian officials from one person on call. The PA’s policy is not to amplify misinformation and unproven allegations. He was marking up a transcript of the call with fact-checking material.

Various election officials across the country and former Trump attorney general William Barr said there was no widespread fraud in the election. The Republican governors of Arizona and Georgia, crucial battlegrounds for Biden’s victory, have also vouched for the integrity of their national elections.

Almost all of the court challenges by Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two dismissed by the Supreme Court, which has three judges appointed by Trump.

