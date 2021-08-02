Analysis: Iran takes a hard pose before the new president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Once a protege of the Iranian Supreme Leader is sworn in as president this week, hard-line supporters will control all parts of the Islamic Republic’s civilian government.

Given the fragility of its accelerating nuclear program and West alleges Tehran launched deadly drone attack targeting tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, you’d think it had happened before.

Iran’s investiture of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday represents the latest step in a slow decline in hopes that the 2015 nuclear deal would open the Islamic Republic to the West.

Instead, the country Raisi takes over is now getting richer small amounts of uranium closer than ever to military grade levels, interferes with international inspections of its nuclear sites and allegedly plotted kidnap an exiled critic on the streets of Brooklyn. And Iran’s own version of a “maximum pressure” campaign may become more intense in the short term.

Relations between Iran and the United States still remain anchored in the weight of their recent and bitter history. For America it started with the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in 1979 and the ensuing hostage crisis that stabbed a nation and doomed Jimmy Carter’s presidency. In Iran, original sin remains the 1953 CIA-backed coup that overthrew the country’s prime minister and cemented the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi – igniting the long fuse of the Islamic revolution.

There were, however, brief moments when that bond loosened. President George HW Bush’s intervention in Tehran – with his famous phrase “goodwill begets goodwill” when he was inaugurated in 1989 – has gone largely unanswered. Iranian reformist President Mohammad Khatami tried to open a door to the United States, only to find it quickly closed after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and as Bush’s son placed Tehran in his “axis of evil”.

The nuclear deal was aimed at ending another round of escalation between Iran and the United States.

Under the deal, Tehran agreed to drastically limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions crushing its ailing economy. This prevented Iran from having enough nuclear material to make an atomic weapon if it chose to pursue one. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency are said to verify Tehran’s compliance under its strictest inspection protocols.

The deal came under the administration of outgoing President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate cleric within the theocracy. He showed that the Iranian civilian government, although operating on narrow bandwidth under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, can affect the way the rest of the world interacts with Iran.

“The agreement can and must herald a new era and lead to positive results in establishing lasting peace and stability in the region,” Rouhani proudly told the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. “From our point of view, the agreement reached is not the final goal but a development which can and should be the basis for further achievements to come.

It was not to be. In May 2018, President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal, citing that it only dealt with the nuclear program and not Iran’s ballistic missile program or its support for regional militias.

And last week Khamenei lectured Rouhani’s outgoing administration on deal failures, declaring: “In this government, it has been shown that trust in the West does not work.

Iran has started to increase pressure in the region since the summer of 2019, when ships came under mysterious attacks that US Navy blamed for mines laid by Tehran. Iran too shot down an american drone and answered the US drone strike that killed top Iranian general in Baghdad by launch a ballistic missile strike targeting US troops in Iraq.

After a lull amid the coronavirus pandemic, Iran now appears to be picking up the pace to challenge President Joe Biden, who has said he is ready to return to the atomic deal. Talks in Vienna, however, collapsed in the final days of the Rouhani administration.

“We could have implemented (the agreement) and lifted the sanctions, but we were arrested elsewhere,” the outgoing Iranian president said on Sunday.

During his campaign, Raisi said he wanted to reinstate the deal with his new “strong” government where the presidency, judiciary and parliament are all held by hardliners like himself. What that would look like remains unclear, but die-hard Iranian newspapers such as Vatanemrooz on Monday printed a black-and-white funeral-style image of Rouhani, offering this vision of his presidency: “We neither forgive nor forget.”

The pressure for a confrontational approach from the West should not make Raisi blink. As a prosecutor early in his career, Raisi served on a so-called “death” committee deciding who would live or be executed in a purge that activists say they saw up to 5,000 people killed in 1988. He faithfully followed Khamenei and was rewarded at one point with the task of running a religious foundation in Iran with assets estimated at tens of billions of dollars. The Astan Quds Razavi Foundation owns almost half of the land in Mashhad, the second largest city in Iran.

The country’s other branches of government have already indicated that they will follow suit if Raisi, once in power, decides to raise the ante.

The Iranian justice system, led by Raisi in recent years, remains internationally criticized for its trials and executions behind closed doors. Parliament demands that Iran’s nuclear program approach military grade levels while continuing internet censorship.

Whatever path he takes in foreign policy, there is a danger lurking at home for Raisi. With all the levers of government at hand, he will inherit the myriad of issues facing Iran that have sparked nationwide protests in recent years.

His response to this may prove to be just as important to the way he deals with the West.

EDITOR’S NOTE – Jon Gambrell, Gulf and Iran news director for The Associated Press, has reported on each of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iran and other places in the world since joining the AP in 2006. Follow him on Twitter at www. .twitter.com / jongambrellAP.