An updated Covid guide

3. Families with young children

These are some of the more difficult cases, as children under 12 appear to be several months away from getting the vaccine.

There are some reassuring facts for these families. First, in many places where children spend time, transmission of Covid is rare. It is extremely rare outdoors, and spring is a good time to be outside. The number of epidemics in schools has also been quite low around the world, possibly because children less likely to infect others even when they have Covid.

Most reassuring is the fact that Covid is not more serious for children on average than the flu. I wrote an article, with graphics, which goes into more detail. As I explain, some parents may still choose to be extremely careful, while others will be more comfortable with normalcy. Both decisions are defensible. Here is an interview of this article:

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, told me that she sees decisions about children’s activities as a matter of personal choice that different parents make differently. In her family, she said she worried about how a year of the pandemic had hurt her children, making them less comfortable in social situations. Once all the adults are vaccinated, she plans to start other activities again. “I can accept the risk of my children getting Covid, in part because I compare it to the risk of them getting other infectious diseases and the risk seems very, very low,” Dr Nuzzo said. “I think if my kids had Covid everything would be fine. I also see the direct harm of not having a normal life. “

4. The unvaccinated

About 40 percent of American adults have not yet received a vaccine. In order for the country to reduce that number as quickly as possible, it is important to recognize the reality: the vast majority are not vaccinated by choice.

They don’t have any health issues that prevent them from getting the shot, and they haven’t been blocked by the logistics needed to get the shot. Yes there are people in both those groups, and they will need special help as the company begins to reopen. Among other things, the Biden administration, state officials and employers will need to continue to push to make vaccination even more convenient.

But the much bigger problem is vaccine skepticism.

In the last poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 15 percent of adults said they didn’t want to be vaccinated until they knew more about how it affected others. Another 6 percent said they would only get an injection if needed (say, by their employer), and an additional 13% said they definitely wouldn’t get a chance. Put those three numbers together, and you get 34 percent – which, again, is most of the 40 percent unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated people do face additional risk from the hypothetical example that many people have been talking about since the CDC changed its guidelines: the unvaccinated person who wore a mask in stores and avoided restaurants until last week but won’t more.