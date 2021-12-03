An unexpected display of unity in a normally agitated Parliament

Another protracted fight over conversion therapy legislation, Professor Malloy said, would have allowed the Liberals to suggest to voters that regardless of Mr. O’Toole’s personal positions, the Conservatives are being guided by the socially conservative wing of their party.

“For him to seemingly get some sort of agreement within the party, that’s something,” Prof. Malloy said.

There can be no assurance that the rapid travel of the Conversion Therapy Bill to the House of Commons will be repeated in the Senate. Mr. O’Toole’s influence on Conservative senators is uncertain. Last month, Mr. O’Toole fired Denise Batters, a senator from Saskatchewan, from the National Conservative Caucus after launching a petition to dismiss him as party leader. But the party Senate caucus challenged Mr. O’Toole and Ms. Batters continues to serve as curator. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision not to allow anyone to sit as a Liberal in the Senate leaves his party with a formal voice in the Senate, which presents another potential hurdle for the legislation.

And the “fantastic day” in the House of Commons, as Justice Minister David Lametti described it, is unlikely to reflect the tone of the rest of this Parliament. Just before the opening of this session, Mr. O’Toole appointed Pierre Poilievre, the most rhetorically combative Conservative MP, as the party’s finance critic.

The Conservatives have also defined inflation and federal deficit growth due to pandemic support spending as their main points of attack against the Liberals, meaning fans of an overheated Parliament and partisan speeches probably won’t be disappointed.