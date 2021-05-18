An Israeli airstrike damaged Gaza’s only laboratory for processing coronavirus tests, officials said.
Since Covid-19 first emerged in the stranded Gaza Strip, a shortage of medical supplies has allowed authorities to administer only a relatively small number of coronavirus tests.
Today, the only laboratory in Gaza that processes test results became temporarily inoperative after an Israeli airstrike nearby on Monday, officials in Gaza said.
The strike, which targeted a separate building in Gaza City, sent shrapnel and debris onto the street, damaging the laboratory and administrative offices of the Hamas-run health ministry, Dr Majdi said. Dhair, director of the preventive medicine department of the ministry.
A ministry employee was hospitalized and in serious condition after shrapnel hit him in the head, Dr Dhair said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
“This attack was barbaric,” he said. “There’s no way to justify it.”
The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack. Since Israel began its bombing campaign in Gaza on May 10, the military has said its airstrikes only target militants and their infrastructure.
Dr Dhair said he believed the equipment inside the lab was unharmed, but stressed that it would take at least a day to clean up the damage and prepare it to process coronavirus testing again. In the meantime, he said, medical teams would stop administering tests.
Rami Abadla, director of the Gaza ministry’s infection control department, said the lab would also be temporarily unable to process results of other tests related to HIV, hepatitis C and other conditions.
Over the past week, authorities in Gaza have tested an average of 515 Palestinians per day for the virus. According to official data, only 1.9% of Gaza’s two million people were fully immunized on Monday, compared to 56% in Israel.
After an outbreak of cases in April, attributed primarily to the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain, new infections in Gaza have recently fallen to a manageable level, health experts have said. But with the Israeli airstrikes destroying buildings, causing widespread damage and killing more than 200 people on Monday, United Nations officials have warned that coronavirus cases could rise again.
Unvaccinated Palestinians thronged schools run by the UN relief agency in Gaza, turning them de facto into bomb shelters. Matthias Schmale, director of operations for the UN agency, said last week that these schools “could turn into mass broadcasters”.
