An international team looking for the origin of the Covid-19 to go to China in January: WHO – Times of India
GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that a team of international experts would travel to China next month to help investigate the animal origins of Covid-19.
“I can confirm that it will take place in January”, WHO spokesperson Hedinn Halldorsson told AFP, when asked about reports the team of experts would finally travel to China next month.
A year after the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1.6 million people and infected more than 73 million worldwide, the question of where the virus came from and how it was transmitted to humans for the first time remains a mystery.
WHO has been working for months to send the team of 10 international experts, including epidemiologists and animal health specialists, to China, where the virus first emerged last December.
The United Nations health agency sent a preliminary team to Beijing in July to lay the groundwork for the international investigation.
But so far, it’s unclear when the larger team of scientists might travel to China to begin epidemiological studies to try to identify the first human cases and their source of infection.
Scientists initially believed the killer virus had passed from animals to humans at a market selling exotic animals for meat in the town of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected late last year.
But experts now believe the market may not have been the source of the outbreak, but rather a place where it has amplified.
It is widely believed that the virus originated in bats, but the intermediate animal host that transmitted it between bats and humans remains unknown.
In October, international experts had their first meeting with their Chinese counterparts, but only virtually.
