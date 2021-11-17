An injured athlete was flown home by cargo plane due to the Beijing Olympics Covid rules.

A Polish luge athlete who was injured during training at the Winter Olympics near Beijing left China aboard a cargo plane this week after restrictions imposed by organizers on coronaviruses had him prevented from taking a commercial flight, according to the head of the Polish luge association.

The incident is testament to the types of complications that could arise during next year’s Winter Games, which are scheduled to begin on February 4 according to the strict health protocols. For training and other events leading up to the Games, athletes and team officials are not allowed to move around freely until they’ve spent 21 days in a bubble-like training and competition area.

Luger Mateusz Sochowicz, 25, hit a barrier and broke his leg on November 8 by training on the track that will be used during the Winter Games. He was hospitalized near Beijing, and the International Luge Federation said it and the local track operator were introducing additional security measures for the Games after the accident.

But when organizers attempted to organize Mr Sochowicz’s return to Poland on a commercial flight, they were told Covid regulations prevented him from doing so for another two weeks, according to Janusz Tatera, the head of the Polish Luge Federation.