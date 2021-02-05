“ An Infringement of Individuals’ Privacy Rights’ ‘: Growing Discomfort in Canada
In a week of anger, confusion, accusations and disappointments over the delays in the Covid-19 vaccine, it wouldn’t be surprising if you missed more news from Canada unrelated to the pandemic.
This included the findings of an investigation by Canada’s Federal Privacy Commissioner and some of his provincial counterparts into facial recognition software designed by Clearview AI, which allows users to compare faces to three billion. photos taken from social media accounts and other online publications.
“What Clearview is doing is mass surveillance and it’s illegal,” Federal Commissioner Daniel Therrien said Wednesday at a press conference. “It is an affront to the privacy rights of individuals and inflicts widespread harm on all members of society, who continually find themselves in a line of police officers.
Mr. Therrien and his fellow commissioners sent Clearview AI an official letter asking them to stop selling facial recognition services in Canada, stop scratching the faces of Canadians on the Internet, and remove images already in their collection. .
The investigation in Canada was sparked by a report released just over a year ago by my colleague Kashmir Hill, who first exposed the application and its use by law enforcement.
Her article broke the wall of secrecy surrounding the company, which was founded by Hoan Ton-That, an Australian iPhone developer and one-time model. His supporters include Richard Schwartz – a former aide to Rudolph W. Giuliani when he was mayor of New York – and Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist behind Facebook and Palantir.
The Canadian investigation found that dozens of Canadian law enforcement agencies and agencies across the country have used the app, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Federal Commissioner is still conducting a separate investigation into the use of technology by the gendarmes.
Privacy commissioners have found Clearview AI in violation of key laws that require it to obtain consent to use the photos it has collected in its database.
In its submissions to the investigation, Clearview AI argued that it does not need consent any more than Google does to roam the Internet in order to fill its search engine.
However, Clearview AI leaves the Canadian market last summer. As an American company, it has rejected the fact that the laws of Canada apply to its activities.
“This is a simple matter of public information and who has access to it and why,” Ton-That told The Times, adding that he was keen to sue the privacy commissioners in justice.
Right now, privacy commissioners don’t have the power to impose fines or reprimand the company, but a bill before Parliament to update privacy laws. data would allow the Federal Commissioner to impose fines of C $ 25 million or 5% of a company’s gross revenue.
More internet laws are on the horizon and could address another issue Ms Hill wrote about this week. She told the nightmarish stories of several Canadians who struggled to get fake messages online calling them child molesters, pedophiles, thieves and scammers. Although they were sometimes successful, the outrageous lies have not stopped.
In several recent interviews, Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and the author of a recent book on artificial intelligence, said the government plans to create a regulatory body for Facebook, Google, Twitter, YouTube and all other online platforms as well as a “Canadian code of conduct.”
We’ll have to wait for the details, but it looks like the regulator would be able to order the swift removal of material it deems illegal or hateful; that promotes radicalization; or which encourages or is terrorist propaganda. In what appears to be something intended for Mindgeek, the Montreal-based porn conglomerate that owns Pornhub, the new regulator would most likely have the power to monitor sexual exploitation material as well.
If you missed it in December, our opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof took a look at Pornhub and found that her “site is infested with rape videos. It monetizes child rape, revenge pornography, spy videos of women taking a shower, racist and misogynistic content, and images of suffocating women in plastic bags. “
The House of Commons Ethics Committee is investigating Pornhub.
Whatever Mr. Guilbeault presents, one thing is already clear based on efforts in Australia and elsewhere: the giants of the internet will not accept limits on their powers without a fight.
Trans Canada
Murray Sinclair, the former judge who reshaped the discussion between Indigenous peoples and Canadians, retired prematurely from the Senate. When we spoke for a profile, Mr. Sinclair referred to a period of doubt and frustration when he almost gave up law to get into carpentry.
Peter Nygard will not be released on bail as he awaits an extradition hearing on sex trafficking and other charges in the United States. Judge Shawn Greenberg said she did not trust the 79-year-old multi-millionaire would comply with a bail order not to contact witnesses in the action against him.
Canada became the first country to officially declare the Proud Boys, a terrorist organization. Among other things, the action makes it a crime to support or help fund the group, including purchasing clothing and other promotional items from the group that played a leading role in the assault on Capitol Hill. from the United States last month.
A group of large Canadian companies launched a rapid test program for Covid-19 to protect their 350,000 employees and to create a manual for safe reopening during the pandemic. Some experts, however, want the tests to be used in schools and long-term care homes.
