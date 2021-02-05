“ An Infringement of Individuals’ Privacy Rights’ ‘: Growing Discomfort in Canada

In its submissions to the investigation, Clearview AI argued that it does not need consent any more than Google does to roam the Internet in order to fill its search engine.

However, Clearview AI leaves the Canadian market last summer. As an American company, it has rejected the fact that the laws of Canada apply to its activities.

“This is a simple matter of public information and who has access to it and why,” Ton-That told The Times, adding that he was keen to sue the privacy commissioners in justice.

Right now, privacy commissioners don’t have the power to impose fines or reprimand the company, but a bill before Parliament to update privacy laws. data would allow the Federal Commissioner to impose fines of C $ 25 million or 5% of a company’s gross revenue.

More internet laws are on the horizon and could address another issue Ms Hill wrote about this week. She told the nightmarish stories of several Canadians who struggled to get fake messages online calling them child molesters, pedophiles, thieves and scammers. Although they were sometimes successful, the outrageous lies have not stopped.

In several recent interviews, Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and the author of a recent book on artificial intelligence, said the government plans to create a regulatory body for Facebook, Google, Twitter, YouTube and all other online platforms as well as a “Canadian code of conduct.”