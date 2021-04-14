An independent expert panel advising the CDC could vote on the Johnson & Johnson vaccination break.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee discusses the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine break at a meeting Wednesday afternoon as a possible link to a small number of rare blood clots is being investigated.

The emergency meeting follows the Food and Drug Administration’s announcement on Tuesday that it was studying six cases of rare and severe blood clots in women aged 18 to 48, one of whom has died. All the women had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before developing the clots, although it is not known if the vaccine is responsible. As of Tuesday, more than seven million people in the United States received the vaccine and an additional 10 million doses were shipped to the states, according to CDC data.

Following the call from federal health agencies, the 50 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico on Tuesday promptly halted or recommended that providers suspend administration of the vaccine. The US military, federally run vaccination sites and a host of private companies including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Publix have also suspended injections.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, is a group of independent experts who advise the CDC on its vaccine policies. During the meeting, the experts examine and debate data on rare blood clots, including a seventh case, and will hear public comment later, before a possible vote on how to proceed. They could vote to recommend that the break continue, for example, or to make it clear that it should only apply at a certain age or gender.