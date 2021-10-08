An EU official accuses Russia of delaying approval of the Sputnik vaccine.

Russian authorities have repeatedly delayed inspections by the European Union’s main drug regulatory body that are necessary for the approval of its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccinethe bloc’s ambassador to Russia told the country’s media on Friday.

Moscow criticized the bloc for not approving the use of the vaccine earlier, but Ambassador Markus Ederer said the extended deadline was not politically motivated.

“The Russian side has repeatedly postponed the timing of the inspection requested by the EMA, slowing down the process,” Ederer said. told local RBC outlet, referring to the European Medicines Agency. “These are the facts.”

Sputnik V has been approved for use in more than 70 countries, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund that has supported the development of the vaccine. But it has not been approved by the European regulator or the World Health Organization. This creates difficulties for Russians traveling to the European Union and the United States.