An end to this suicidal war? (II): More lethal gases and fewer weaker wells

MADRID, October 29 (IPS) – Another year, another record! Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, land and sea temperatures are hotter than ever since record highs, and ecosystems may fail in their role as vital sinks for carbon dioxide. carbon and buffer against larger temperature increases.

“The abundance of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a new record last year, with an annual rate of increase above the 2011-2020 average. This trend continued in 2021. “

This is how the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns in the Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, published just five days before the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) (October 31 – November 12) in Glasgow. In it, the world organization reports that the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) – the most important greenhouse gas – reached 413.2 parts per million in 2020 and is 149% of the pre-industrial level.

But what is carbon dioxide

Carbon dioxide is the most important greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, accounting for about 66% of the warming effect on the climate, mainly due to the combustion of fossil fuels and the production of cement.

As long as emissions continue, the global temperature will continue to rise. Given the long lifetime of CO2, the temperature level already observed will persist for several decades even if emissions are quickly reduced to net zero, warns the OMM.

And what is methane?

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that stays in the atmosphere for about a decade, says the world organization.

Methane is responsible for about 16% of the warming effect of long-lived greenhouse gases, according to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

About 40% of methane is emitted to the atmosphere from natural sources (eg wetlands and termites), and about 60% comes from anthropogenic sources (eg ruminants, rice cultivation, fuel exploitation fossils, landfills and biomass combustion)

Methane (CH4) is 262% and nitrous oxide (N2O) is 123% of the levels of 1750 when human activities began to disturb the natural balance of the Earth.

What is nitrous oxide?

According to the World Meteorological Organization, nitrous oxide is both a potent greenhouse gas and an ozone-depleting chemical. It accounts for about 7% of the radiative forcing of long-lived greenhouse gases. N2O is emitted into the atmosphere from natural (about 60%) and anthropogenic (about 40%) sources, including oceans, soils, biomass combustion, the use of fertilizers and various industrial processes.

Will ecosystems fail in their role as sinks?

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin The flags fear that the ability of terrestrial ecosystems and oceans to act as “sinks” may become less efficient in the future, reducing their ability to absorb carbon dioxide and act as a buffer against higher temperature increases. important.

And it shows that from 1990 to 2020, radiative forcing – the warming effect on our climate – by long-lived greenhouse gases increased by 47%, with CO2 accounting for about 80% of that increase.

But what are carbon sinks?

See what the World Meteorological Organization says:

– About half of the CO2 emitted by human activities today remains in the atmosphere. The other half is occupied by oceans and terrestrial ecosystems. The share of CO2 that remains in the atmosphere is an important indicator of the balance between sources and sinks. It changes from year to year due to natural variability.

– Terrestrial and oceanic CO2 sinks have increased in proportion to the increase in emissions over the past 60 years. But these absorption processes are sensitive to climate and land use changes. Changes in the efficiency of carbon sinks would have strong implications for achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and will require adjustments in the timing and / or size of emission reduction commitments.

– Ongoing climate change and associated feedbacks, such as more frequent droughts and the resulting increase and intensification of forest fires, could reduce CO2 uptake by terrestrial ecosystems. Such changes are already happening, and the Bulletin gives an example of the transition of part of the Amazon from a carbon sink to a carbon source.

Ocean uptake could also be reduced due to higher sea surface temperatures, decreased pH due to CO2 uptake, and slower southern ocean circulation due to increased sea ice melt. .

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin contains a clear scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26. At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, by the end of this century we will see a rise in temperature well above the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius at the end of the century. above pre-industrial levels, ”said WMO Secretary-General Petteri. Taalas.

Off road

“Carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for centuries and in the ocean even longer. The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3 ° C warmer and the sea level was 10 20 meters higher than today. But there weren’t 7.8 billion people back then, ”Taalas said.

WMO concludes that as temperatures rise, the world will experience more extreme weather events, including intense heat and precipitation, melting ice, rising sea levels and ocean acidification, accompanied by large-scale socio-economic impacts.

Enough to worry? And to act? Before judging, know that Governments plan to double energy production from fossil fuels!