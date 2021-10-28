An end to this suicidal war? (I) The destruction of the web of life

Over 6,000 species of plants have been cultivated for food. Today, less than 200 make a major contribution to food production on a global, regional or national scale. A sea of ​​soybeans can be seen near the town of Porto Nacional, on the right bank of the Tocantins River, Brazil. Credit: Mario Osava / IPS

MADRID, October 28 (IPS) – Can another expensive global gathering find a way to stop the ongoing suicidal war against Nature, which is leading to the destruction of all sources of life?

The answer appears to be a bold ‘no’ given business practices, which deplete biodiversity, pollute oceans, raise sea levels, cause record temperatures, cause deadly droughts and floods, and push millions of people to flee their homes because of climate change. refugees, in addition to the millions of people displaced by conflict and poverty.

The rally is scheduled from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy.

Although the premises sound good as the Conference Presidency has proposed a Delivery plan led by Germany and Canada, to mobilize US $ 100 billion a year for climate finance, past experiences show that one thing is to promise and a whole different thing is to keep the promise.

Either way, and whatever comes out of it – and gets implemented – the storyline looks grim.

Take the case of the loss of variety of life systems – biodiversity is just one example.

The food system, responsible for 80% of biodiversity loss

“” Our war on nature, “said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, includes a food system that generates a third of all greenhouse gas emissions and is also responsible for up to 80% loss of biodiversity.

On this point, the Commission on Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (CGRFA) explains that thousands of species and their genetic variability form the web of life and are essential for adapting to new conditions, including climate change.

It also explains that biodiversity for food and agriculture is the diversity of plants, animals and microorganisms at the genetic, species and ecosystem level, present in and around agricultural, animal and forest production systems. and aquatic.

What is biodiversity ?

This year State of the world’s biodiversity for food and agriculture assesses biodiversity for food and agriculture and its management worldwide.

He says biodiversity includes domesticated plants and animals that are part of cropping, farming, forestry or aquaculture systems, harvested forest and aquatic species, wild relatives of domesticated species, and other wild species harvested for l food and other products.

Biodiversity also encompasses what is known as “associated biodiversity”, the wide range of organisms that inhabit, support, support and contribute to food and agricultural production systems in and around food and agricultural production systems.

And it provides many vital ecosystem services, such as creating and maintaining healthy soils, pollinating plants, controlling pests, and providing habitats for wildlife, including fish and other species. vital for food production and agricultural livelihoods.

Despite their vital importance to the survival of humanity, many key components of biodiversity for food and agriculture at the genetic, species and ecosystem levels are in decline, warns The state of the world’s biodiversity for food and agriculture.

State of the world’s biodiversity for food and agriculture highlights a set of key facts:

– Over 6,000 species of plants have been cultivated for food. Today, less than 200 make a major contribution to food production on a global, regional or national scale. Of these, only 9 account for 66 percent of total agricultural production.

– Overall, crop diversity in farmers’ fields has decreased and threats to crop diversity are increasing.

– Almost a third of fish stocks are overexploited and a third of assessed freshwater fish species are considered threatened.

– The proportion of livestock breeds threatened with extinction is increasing.

– 7,745 local breeds of livestock still exist, but 26 percent of them are threatened with extinction.

While the large loss of biological diversity is caused in a high percentage by industrial monoculture, agriculture and the dominant food system, there is an often underestimated link between this and the continued plunder of genetic resources.

In addition to state genetic banks aimed at conserving genetic resources, this process is practiced by giant companies which collect, mainly in poor countries, seeds and genes of plants, animals, forest and aquatic varieties for them. patent as their own property and store them. in their genetic resource banks.

What is the diversity of genetic resources?

The diversity of genetic resources for food and agriculture (i.e. plants / crops, animals, aquatic resources, forests, microorganisms and invertebrates) plays a crucial role in meeting basic human food and nutritional needs, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Plant genetic resources for food and agriculture consist of a diversity of seeds and planting material of traditional and modern cultivars, related wild plants and other species of wild plants. These resources are used as food, pet food, fiber, clothing, shelter and energy.

Forest genetic resources are the hereditary materials preserved in and among trees and other woody plant species that have real or potential economic, environmental, scientific or societal value.

Trees are the basic species of forest ecosystems, and many of the world’s 60,000 tree species are also an important component in other ecosystems, such as savannas and agricultural landscapes.

Animal genetic resources for food and agriculture encompasses the variability of genes, traits and races of different animal species that play a role in food and agriculture.

Aquatic genetic resources for food and agriculture include DNA, genes, chromosomes, tissues, gametes, embryos and other early stages of the life cycle, individuals, strains, stocks and communities of organisms of actual or potential value to food and agriculture.

This diversity allows organisms to reproduce and grow, to adapt to natural and anthropogenic impacts such as climate change, to resist disease and pests and to continue to evolve.

Mother Earth is self-organized

But perhaps a good way to sum up the alarming loss of biodiversity, is what the famous Prof. Vandana Shiva wrote in his recent Rewilding Food, Rewilding Our Mind & Rewilding the Earth.

According to this physicist, ecofeminist, philosopher, activist and author of more than 20 books and 500 articles, Mother Earth is self-organized. Mother Earth created and supported Diversity.

“Colonialism transformed Mother Earth, Vasundhara, Pachmama, Terra Madre, into Terra Nullius, the empty land. Our living, generous land, rich in biodiversity and cultural diversity has been reduced to an empty land.

“The biodiversity of the earth has disappeared from the minds of men who have reduced the earth to private property to own …”