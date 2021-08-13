An electoral call possible as the 4th wave of the pandemic begins

In Alberta, any federal vote in the near future will be in addition to municipal election campaigns as well as referendums on Canada’s equalization system and daylight saving time.

Although none of the provincial elections were blamed for major outbreaks, an increase in the number of cases has pushed Newfoundland to move on to postal ballots just 12 hours before voters are supposed to go to polling stations on February 12 and extend the election period until March 1. Things only got worse after that, with the final results only being confirmed on end of this month.

Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer, warned that a pandemic vote will likely result in a considerable increase in the number of postal ballots and maybe a few days delay in announcing some results. Canada does not begin counting postal ballots until the day after the in-person vote to ensure that no one votes twice and to allow people to submit their ballots until the polls close.

This can leave some tight races in limbo. In-person voters will also see changes such as voting in movie theaters, as many regular polling stations, such as schools, are currently reluctant to open to large numbers of foreigners.

For weeks, it has been evident that an election is approaching. Mr. Trudeau and members of his cabinet have crisscrossed the country making spending announcements, and opposition leaders have hit the road as well.