An electoral call possible as the 4th wave of the pandemic begins
The country may or may not be heading for an election at the same time that a fourth wave of Covid-19 is now underway thanks to the Delta variant.
According to indications given to representatives of his government and the Liberal Party, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considering a visit to Governor General Mary Simon, perhaps as early as Sunday, to dissolve Parliament and set elections for September 20. This calendar call belongs to Mr. Trudeau, and on Friday afternoon it was still not clear if he had made a decision.
[Read: Trudeau Weighs Snap Election in Canada]
Regardless of the precise date of the election call, it is widely expected that the vote will take place soon. And it won’t be the first campaign Canada sees during the pandemic. Including Nova Scotia, which votes Tuesday, elections were held in five provinces plus the Yukon.
In Alberta, any federal vote in the near future will be in addition to municipal election campaigns as well as referendums on Canada’s equalization system and daylight saving time.
Although none of the provincial elections were blamed for major outbreaks, an increase in the number of cases has pushed Newfoundland to move on to postal ballots just 12 hours before voters are supposed to go to polling stations on February 12 and extend the election period until March 1. Things only got worse after that, with the final results only being confirmed on end of this month.
Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer, warned that a pandemic vote will likely result in a considerable increase in the number of postal ballots and maybe a few days delay in announcing some results. Canada does not begin counting postal ballots until the day after the in-person vote to ensure that no one votes twice and to allow people to submit their ballots until the polls close.
This can leave some tight races in limbo. In-person voters will also see changes such as voting in movie theaters, as many regular polling stations, such as schools, are currently reluctant to open to large numbers of foreigners.
For weeks, it has been evident that an election is approaching. Mr. Trudeau and members of his cabinet have crisscrossed the country making spending announcements, and opposition leaders have hit the road as well.
If Mr. Trudeau begins his last term of less than two years, it will be the third time since its adoption in 2007 that Canada fixed date law for elections was treated with much the same respect as highway speed limits. (After introducing the measure, Stephen Harper, the former Conservative prime minister, made the first two calls.)
Early elections are rarely greeted with enthusiasm. And a poll released earlier this summer found little enthusiasm for a fall election. Tory leader Erin O’Toole and New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh have condemned the idea of a pandemic vote as reckless.
Mr. Singh sent the Governor General a note asking him to refuse any request for Mr. Trudeau to dissolve Parliament. (When this happened in 1926 to William Lyon Mackenzie King, the then Liberal Prime Minister, trigger a constitutional crisis on the powers of the Governor General. Most experts agree that Ms Simon will not refuse to dissolve Parliament.)
The question, then, is whether voters will punish Mr. Trudeau for early voting. Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, a nonprofit opinion research firm in Vancouver, told me earlier this week that history suggests this will not be of concern to the Prime Minister.
“At the start of every successful election there are always days of grumbling,” she told me. “Then people get down to it and judge the leaders and the issues accordingly. “
The other question, of course, will it be safe? By announcing that Canada is now in its fourth wave this weekDr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, added that “the cases are on a strong resurgence trajectory.”
Deaths, she noted, remain relatively low.
Of course, this resurgence of the virus comes at a time when vaccination rates are high in Canada and continue to rise. Vaccination does not guarantee 100% protection against Covid infections or their death. But a team of colleagues at The Times looked at data from 40 U.S. states on so-called breakthrough infections – when fully vaccinated people contract the virus.
The results of their analysis, which probably apply widely in Canada, are encouraging: “Fully vaccinated people made up only 0.1% and up to 5% of people hospitalized with the virus in these states, and as few as 0.2 percent and up to 6 percent of those who died.
The Times report also found that “People who were not fully vaccinated were hospitalized with Covid-19 at least five times more often than people who were fully vaccinated, according to the analysis, and they died at least eight times more often “.
[Read: See the Data on Breakthrough Covid Hospitalizations and Deaths by State]
Earlier this month, Dr Tam said in-person voting can be done safely with public health guidelines, but added that mail-in ballots are an option for anyone feeling badly about it. easy.
This will likely lead to an unusual campaign, assuming it starts before the current wave of infection ends. Leaders will be spared endless handshakes, and they won’t be comfortable with voters for selfies and baby kisses – something that, in my experience, happens with astonishing frequency. Large gatherings will likely be held outdoors with socially distant participants, and virtual events will likely be common.
And maybe I’m optimistic, but the pandemic can also have the effect of creating a campaign, whenever it comes up, that actually focuses on issues and substance rather than personality and setting. scene.
-
In a case widely characterized as an act of diplomacy held hostage by China, a court in that country sentenced Michael Spavor, a Canadian businessman, to 11 years in prison for espionage this week. Decision follows another Chinese court death sentence appeal dismissed by Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of drug trafficking. The rulings came as final arguments were underway in Vancouver during the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese telecommunications executive detained in Canada who faces fraud charges in the United States. The Canadian government maintains that the two men as well as a Michael Kovrig, another Canadian arrested in China and accused of espionage, are victims of political reprisals from China for the detention of Ms. Meng.
-
Vjosa Isai continues to follow the disruption and devastation caused by forest fires in western Canada and also wrote an overview of how British Columbia is fight 300 forest fires at the same time.
-
Catherine Porter revisited Ted Freeman-Atwood, 90, a resident of a long-term care home who is now back in the big world after almost a year locked inside due to restrictions related to the coronavirus.
-
I headed for the border with the United States earlier this week when it reopened to fully vaccinated Americans for non-essential visits. While there have been considerable delays in entering Canada, largely because of new rules, the number of visitors heading north has not increased.
-
Qianshi Lin, a botanist at the University of British Columbia, discovered the secret of the false western asphodel, a wild flower: It is a carnivore.
-
Tony Esposito, the Chicago Blackhawks goaltender for 15 seasons, died at the age of 78.
-
As a director, David Cronenberg is credited with creating a film subgenre known as body horror. Now he acts and featured in season 4 of the canadian horror anthology series “Slasher”.
-
Joshua Barone, music critic for The Times, writes that Robert Carsen, a Canadian, “could be the most trusted director in opera. I said it as a praise: his work is by no means repetitive, careful or boring. But in more than 125 productions over three decades in the field, it has been unmatched in reliability.
A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Pass it on to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
Source link