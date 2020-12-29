An elected congressman from Louisiana has died of complications from Covid-19.
Luke Letlow, a Republican who was elected to the House of Representatives this fall to represent Louisiana’s fifth congressional district, has died of complications from Covid-19, a state congressman said. He was 41 years old.
Mr. Letlow was due to take up his post on Sunday. His death was confirmed by Representative Garret Graves of Louisiana, who said in a Facebook post that the death of her “friend, former colleague, husband of Julia, father of two very young children” was “a huge loss for Louisiana and America”.
Mr Letlow was hospitalized this month with Covid-19. He transferred to Shreveport Academic Medical Center, Andrew Bautsch, executive director of the state Republican Party, said on December 23, where Mr. Letlow was in “stable condition”. He had been given remdesivir, an antiviral drug and steroids to treat his infection, Mr Bautsch said.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday evening that Covid-19 had “taken MP-elect Letlow far too soon” from us. Mr Edwards, a Democrat, said he ordered flags to be hoisted mid-length on the day of Mr Letlow’s funeral.
“I am sorry that he cannot serve our people as a representative of the United States, but I am even more devastated for his loving family,” Mr. Edwards said.
Representative Mike Johnson, a Republican who represents the state’s fourth congressional district, issued a statement on behalf of the six members of the state’s congressional delegation: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Luke Letlow . Luke had such a positive mind, and he had an extremely bright future ahead of him. He looked forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were delighted to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and nation.
Other elected officials to die of Covid include several state lawmakers: a Republican State Senator from Minnesota, New Hampshire new Republican President of the House of Representatives, and in North Dakota, David Dean Andahl, a Republican known as “Dakota Dave,” who was posthumously elected to the State House of Representatives after he died from the virus.