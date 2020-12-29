An elected congressman from Louisiana has died of complications from Covid-19.

Luke Letlow, a Republican who was elected to the House of Representatives this fall to represent Louisiana’s fifth congressional district, has died of complications from Covid-19, a state congressman said. He was 41 years old.

Mr. Letlow was due to take up his post on Sunday. His death was confirmed by Representative Garret Graves of Louisiana, who said in a Facebook post that the death of her “friend, former colleague, husband of Julia, father of two very young children” was “a huge loss for Louisiana and America”.

Mr Letlow was hospitalized this month with Covid-19. He transferred to Shreveport Academic Medical Center, Andrew Bautsch, executive director of the state Republican Party, said on December 23, where Mr. Letlow was in “stable condition”. He had been given remdesivir, an antiviral drug and steroids to treat his infection, Mr Bautsch said.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Tuesday evening that Covid-19 had “taken MP-elect Letlow far too soon” from us. Mr Edwards, a Democrat, said he ordered flags to be hoisted mid-length on the day of Mr Letlow’s funeral.