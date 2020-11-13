An Egyptian sets himself on fire in Tahrir Square in Cairo

The man, who appeared to be complaining about rampant government corruption, was being treated for burns at a hospital, sources said.

A man set himself on fire in Tahrir Square in central Cairo and was treated for burns at a hospital in the capital, security sources said.

There was no immediate official comment on the incident on Thursday.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Mohammed Hosni filming himself as he walked down the street and then into the square – the epicenter of the 2011 Egyptian revolution – complaining about alleged corruption in the country.

Dressed in a suit and tie, he started screaming before setting his clothes on fire at the end of the 20-minute video he streamed live on Facebook.

“O our country, O hospice, beware of a petty thief.

Citizen sets himself on fire in Tahrir Square after being fired and threatened with imprisonment for uncovering corruption cases pic.twitter.com/Ral7nciOVs – Surveillance network (@RassdNewsN) November 12, 2020

“The people of my country, the richest country in the world, the best country in the world… it’s being held by thieves,” he could be heard screaming in the video.

“They are all corrupt, all are thieves,” he said, referring to the country’s ruling elite.

Another video taken from a balcony overlooking the plaza showed security guards and passers-by rushing to put out the flames with water and loose clothing.

Video of the Egyptian citizen who burned himself in Tahrir Square 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/BNMvrmW2Ly – Noha Abdo (@ NohaAbd02779097) November 12, 2020

Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify the videos.

The security officer, who could not be named, alleged that Hosni was recently released from prison on criminal charges, but gave no further details.

A source from the Cairo security directorate said Hosni was under surveillance at a local hospital, where he told officials he worked at the Egyptian Central Audit Organization.

The security officer accused the Muslim Brotherhood banned from exploiting Hosni. In the video, however, Hosni said he was not a member of the Brotherhood.

Authorities have arrested thousands of Muslim Brotherhood members since the late President Mohamed Morsi’s military overthrow in 2013.

The group has always denied any connection to the violence, but Egyptian authorities call it a “terrorist” organization.

“The terrorist Muslim Brotherhood is exploiting one of its psychologically disturbed members, forcing him to burn his clothes in an effort to instigate chaos,” the security source said.

Security in Tahrir Square, which has hosted the mass protests that toppled longtime former President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, is under close scrutiny.

Authorities cracked down on public acts of protest amid repression of civil society and freedom of expression under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who took power in 2013 after Morsi’s overthrow.

Egypt has been under a renewable state of emergency since 2017, a move which rights groups say has allowed the government to crush dissent.

Dozens of outspoken Egyptians have been either exiled or jailed in recent years, including prominent activists, lawyers and journalists.