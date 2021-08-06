An Arkansas judge is temporarily blocking the state’s ban on mask warrants.

His decision capped a week of high political drama in Arkansas, one of many states – including Florida, South Carolina and Texas – where Tory elected officials have banned mask mandates despite spikes in new cases. caused by the highly contagious variant of the Delta.

Arkansas law prohibits most state government entities from requiring masks. Mr Hutchinson said he regretted his decision to sign him, and called a special session of the Republican-controlled legislature that began Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to change the law so that school districts can issue mask warrants.

Lawmakers refused to take action before closing the session on Friday morning.

Tom Mars, the attorney who brought the lawsuit against the law on behalf of the parents of the Little Rock School District, said the judge’s ruling freed Arkansas school districts and other government entities to issue mask warrants for the foreseeable future. Mr Mars said it was not clear when the court could consider his request to permanently block the law.