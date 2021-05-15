An annual day of Palestinian grievances comes amidst the upheaval.

The convulsions in Israel and the Palestinian territories were injected with an additional source of angry emotion on Saturday as the Palestinian diaspora and its supporters commemorated Nakba Day, denoting the displacement in 1948 of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the middle of Israel’s declaration of independence.

Every year on May 15, Palestinians and their supporters protest against what Palestinians call the nakba, which means disaster, the term used to describe the upheaval of 73 years ago when the state was established. ‘Israel.

In November 1947, the United Nations adopted a plan for the partition of Mandatory Palestine, as the region was known under British control. The plan, accepted by Jews and rejected by Arabs in the territory, would have created separate independent Jewish and Arab states with an international regime to oversee Jerusalem. Immediately after the resolution was accepted, war broke out between Jews and Arabs.

Until 1998, no day was chosen by Palestinians to commemorate and protest what happened, although many used the occasion of Israeli Independence Day to mark the events.