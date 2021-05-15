An annual day of Palestinian grievances comes amidst the upheaval.
The convulsions in Israel and the Palestinian territories were injected with an additional source of angry emotion on Saturday as the Palestinian diaspora and its supporters commemorated Nakba Day, denoting the displacement in 1948 of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the middle of Israel’s declaration of independence.
Every year on May 15, Palestinians and their supporters protest against what Palestinians call the nakba, which means disaster, the term used to describe the upheaval of 73 years ago when the state was established. ‘Israel.
In November 1947, the United Nations adopted a plan for the partition of Mandatory Palestine, as the region was known under British control. The plan, accepted by Jews and rejected by Arabs in the territory, would have created separate independent Jewish and Arab states with an international regime to oversee Jerusalem. Immediately after the resolution was accepted, war broke out between Jews and Arabs.
Until 1998, no day was chosen by Palestinians to commemorate and protest what happened, although many used the occasion of Israeli Independence Day to mark the events.
As Israel prepared elaborate celebrations for its 50th anniversary that year, Palestinian Authority President Yasir Arafat decreed that Palestinians should have their own remembrance day: May 15, which was the day after Israeli independence in 1948. (The Israeli holiday, based on the Hebrew calendar, does not fall on the same day every year under the Gregorian calendar. This year, Israel’s Independence Day was in mid-April.)
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which was established to assist displaced Palestinian refugees in 1948, now provides assistance and services to 5.7 million Palestinians and their descendants in camps in the occupied territories bordering Israel and elsewhere in the Middle East.
Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem were joined on Saturday by activists from around the world who view Israeli policies as increasingly oppressive. A Facebook message by the Palestinian Youth Movement announced North American rallies planned in 22 cities. Demonstrations were also planned in Africa, Europe and elsewhere.
Source link