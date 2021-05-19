An American company that has ruined vaccine doses has given its executives hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses.

Mr. Kramer received a cash bonus of $ 1.2 million, according to records; the board concluded that it had “far exceeded expectations”. Three of the company’s executive vice presidents received bonuses ranging from $ 445,000 to $ 462,000 each.

Sean Kirk, the executive responsible for overseeing development and manufacturing operations at all of Emerg’s manufacturing sites, received a special bonus of $ 100,000 last year, in addition to his regular bonus of $ 320,611 , in recognition of its “outstanding performance in 2020,” and for significantly expanding the company’s contract manufacturing capacity to deal with Covid-19, according to the documents. After discovering workers accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the virus used to produce another vaccine at the same factory, the company said Kirk took personal time off from work.

Mr El-Hibri, who has been praised for leveraging his connections, cashed in shares worth $ 42 million last year, according to a Times investigation.

Over the past two decades, Emergent has grown from a fledgling biotech company to a company with annual revenues topping $ 1.5 billion last year. Much of its success has come from selling products intended to thwart a bioterrorist attack, including its anthrax vaccine, to the Strategic National Stockpile, the country’s emergency medical reserve.

The $ 628 million contract, awarded by the Trump administration nearly a year ago, was primarily to set aside space at the Emergent Baltimore plant for vaccine manufacturing. The contract was approved by a former Trump administration official, Dr Robert Kadlec, who was previously a consultant for Emergent.

The documents show that Emergent retained Dr. Kadlec to serve as a consultant from 2012 to 2015, agreeing to pay him $ 120,000 per year during that three-year period. In return, Dr Kadlec agreed to provide advice on “international issues related to biosafety and biodefense at Emergent BioSolutions”, including outreach to senior government officials in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Dr Kadlec said that although he did not negotiate the contract, he signed it. The documents also show that last August, he recommended that Emergent be given a “priority rating” so that suppliers give preference to its requests.

Rebecca R. Ruiz contribution to reports.