An ambitious UN blueprint for the future and a call to action

KATMANDU, Nepal, October 4 (IPS) – There is no doubt that Secretary General Antonio Guterres is going big and bold with the recent release of an ambitious plan that could pave the way for a more inclusive, efficient and networked international system youth-centered aspirations and needs.

Title Our common program, the report is fundamentally a call to action, a manifesto for change full of innovative ideas, a comprehensive and comprehensive document that builds on the Declaration on the commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary United Nations which was signed last year on September 21.

The goal is really to initiate a reflection that leads to imagine a different and better possible future because there is the recognition that we have almost reached the breaking point and that fundamental changes are urgently needed.

As stated in the document, Our common program “Represents the Secretary-General’s vision for the future of global cooperation and the revitalization of inclusive, networked and effective multilateralism” and there was no better way for the Secretary-General to begin his second term.

The challenges are so serious and multifaceted.

From the “triple planetary emergency” of climate change, biodiversity and pollution to the vision of a better and more egalitarian education and health care system, while strongly affirming the centrality of protection systems social protection as the best shield to protect the most vulnerable in times of crisis. shocks, it is high time to change global governance.

This new system can better reflect an approach to international relations based on cooperation and solidarity.

This is exactly what Guterres is trying to present with Our Common Agenda, concrete actions that could point the way to the international community on the directions world leaders need to take if they are to ensure a better and more equal planet for generations. future.

The proposals are numerous on the plate.

For example, the High Level Futures Summit will be a platform to forge a new global consensus on what our future should look like and how we secure it ”.

It is clear in this agenda an effort to strengthen a new understanding of peace by reducing new threats, including those from cyber warfare and lethal autonomous weapons, including investing in new efforts to prevent new conflicts.

The proposal for a Global Digital Compact is another idea to create a global debate and consensus to ensure that new technologies, including artificial intelligence, become a force for good rather than a tool for self-harm and self-harm. destruction.

Readjusting the global economy to the new challenges arising from the climate emergency is another top priority of the Secretary-General.

New sources of finance must be created and in an age of complex and “creative” financial derivatives and other tools that enrich the global capitalist elite, ironically, we lack imagination and creativity.

Indeed, funding is one of the thorniest obstacles to a deal at Cop 26 in Glasgow. How can we ensure a better, greener and less polluted world if there is still no deal on $ 100 billion climate finance that was agreed in Paris in 2015?

Trying to answer some of the daunting questions, Secretary-General Guterres is proposing biennial summits to “tackle public and private finance for climate change, with the overarching goal of creating a more sustainable and resilient global economy.”

New metrics capable of “valuing the lives and well-being of the many against the short-term profit of a few” could replace GDP.

What we notice is that the level of ambition found in Our Common Agenda aims to create momentum on a series of ideas and initiatives that have long occupied a place in the sphere of debate but not have never been able to advance for lack of membership.

The World Social Summit in 2025, another of the proposals, is precisely designed to rally world leaders behind the concept of a new social contract, a better understanding between people and government.

In practice, this means universal health care, a stronger education system, more responsive public services and huge investments in social protection measures. Unless a global consensus emerges from other world leaders, virtually none of these proposals can be implemented.

Still, it is worthy for the UN as a system to allow a global conversation about what needs to be changed if humanity is to aspire to prosper for the next decades and beyond.

Perhaps the most important part of Our common program is the emphasis on youth.

I’m not really talking about symbolic measures like the creation of a new United Nations Youth Office that will essentially incorporate the neglected and overshadowed office of the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy for Youth. The Secretary-General is absolutely right to put young people at the top of the agenda, but how to do it will be essential.

While it is important to lay the groundwork for a declaration on future generations, another promise envisioned in the report that also includes a summit on transforming education in 2022, which will count in the end. is to find practical ways to enable young people to be active and get involved. in the society.

The UN should certainly play an important role in guiding a new global agenda for change on youth, but proposals to “renovate” the UN system for the future, also included in the report, risk to be just a smokescreen.

We really need a more agile and efficient United Nations system, but to achieve such a change so many changes in its offices around the world have to happen first because they really have to be more responsive, more open. and less opaque.

This means going well beyond the “McKinsey or BCG for the good” hats that represent business as usual at the UN, a style that also helps to isolate its agencies and programs in a comfortable, almost luxurious balloon.

A different mindset and different attitudes are needed and this does not mean neglecting or going beyond the fundamental UN mandate of working with governments.

This is something extremely important, but it should not prevent more openness and more underestimation and perhaps humility.

Therefore, in addition to the bold announcements in Our Joint Agenda that relate to youth, United Nations agencies and programs should undertake a turnaround so that they can truly become more youth-centered.

It also involves rethinking the usual working approaches in order to embrace the freshness and enthusiasm of youth.

From bottom to top, the United Nations system can genuinely foster civic engagement, youth participation, especially by better involving girls and young women through new local programs in partnership with local governments and society. civil service and also advising United Nations country offices.

With the Secretary-General in his last term, Guterres is right to envision a better world order based on true multilateralism.

Yet in order to create opportunities for young people to participate in global decision-making, homework begins within the UN system locally.

This is where the Secretary-General can really make an impact and show world leaders how to model a youth-centered future.

The author is the co-founder of ENGAGE, a non-profit NGO in Nepal. He writes on volunteering, social inclusion, youth development and regional integration as a driving force to improve people’s lives.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram