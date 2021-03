An-26 plane crashes on landing at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, 4 dead – Times of India

ALMATY: Four people died and two more were injured on Saturday after a military plane crashed while trying to land Kazakhstan the biggest city of Almaty , the authorities said.“According to preliminary data, four people have died and two injured have been sent to the nearest hospital,” the Emergency Department said in a statement.The plane was heading to Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan, the central Asian country’s ministry said.Russian news agency Interfax reported that the plane belonged to the Kazakhstan National Security Committee, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB that controls the National Border Service.In December 2019, a dozen of a hundred passengers died in a collision landing in similar foggy conditions near the same airport Air carrier Bek Air which operated the plane has not flown since and had its license revoked last year.