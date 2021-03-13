World
An-26 plane crashes on landing at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, 4 dead – Times of India
ALMATY: Four people died and two more were injured on Saturday after a military plane crashed while trying to land Kazakhstanthe biggest city of Almaty, the authorities said.
“According to preliminary data, four people have died and two injured have been sent to the nearest hospital,” the Emergency Department said in a statement.
The plane was heading to Almaty from the capital Nur-Sultan, the central Asian country’s ministry said.
Russian news agency Interfax reported that the plane belonged to the Kazakhstan National Security Committee, a successor to the Soviet-era KGB that controls the National Border Service.
In December 2019, a dozen of a hundred passengers died in a collision landing in similar foggy conditions near the same airport.
Air carrier Bek Air which operated the plane has not flown since and had its license revoked last year.
