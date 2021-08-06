Amnesty calls for investigation into killings of activists in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) – A global human rights watchdog has urged Egyptian judicial authorities to investigate what appeared to be extrajudicial killings of militants by the military in the country’s northern Sinai Peninsula.

Amnesty International released a statement on Thursday commenting on a video released earlier this week by the Egyptian armed forces, where troops appeared to hunt down and kill suspected militants in the Sinai desert.

“The Egyptian prosecution service must immediately launch effective, impartial and independent investigations into these apparent extrajudicial killings, with a view to bringing those responsible to justice in fair trials in civilian courts,” the London-based group said in a statement. .

Egypt has been fighting militants in northern Sinai for years. Violence and instability there escalated after the 2013 military ousting of Mohammed Morsi, an elected but divisive Islamist president, amid national protests against his brief reign.

The militants carried out numerous attacks, mainly targeting Egyptian security forces, Christian minorities and those they accuse of collaborating with the army and police. The fight against the militants in Sinai has largely taken place out of sight of the public, with journalists, non-residents and outside observers being excluded from the area. The conflict has also been kept away from tourist resorts at the southern end of the peninsula.

An Egyptian government press secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Egyptian Armed Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez Gharib posted a video on his official Facebook page on Sunday showing troops firing at suspected militants living in tents in the Sinai desert. The video also included aerial shots in which the Air Force appears to target men and vehicles, and still images of the lifeless bodies of suspected militants with their faces blurred.

In the video, the narrator says the footage was taken during recent Egyptian military operations in Sinai, where 89 “very dangerous” militants and eight soldiers were killed.

“The deeply disturbing footage from this Egyptian military propaganda video, which celebrates the deliberate cold-blooded killings by the armed forces of two unarmed individuals clearly not posing a threat to life, offers a glimpse into the shocking crimes committed in the name of counterterrorism in Egypt, ”said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s research and advocacy manager for the region.

Last week, militants from the Islamic State group ambushed a checkpoint in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. killing at least five soldiers and wounding six, officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The pace of ISIS attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in Egypt has slowed since February 2018, when the military launched a massive operation in Sinai, as well as parts of the Nile Delta and the desert along from the country’s western border with Libya.