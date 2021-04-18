AMLO proposes to extend its social program to Central America

The Mexican president has said he wants to propose to Joe Biden to expand the aid program in a bid to curb migration to the United States.

The Mexican president said he plans to offer his US counterpart Joe Biden a plan to extend a key Mexican social program to Central America, as part of ongoing efforts to stem migration to the United States.

In a video message on Sunday, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he wanted to offer the Sembrando Vida program, which provides work and support to the agricultural sector in Central America.

“What I want to propose is that the Sembrando Vida program be implemented in Central America,” Lopez Obrador said in the video.

“So people don’t have to migrate and that helps the environment.”

Thousands of migrants and asylum seekers from Central America and Mexico have taken often perilous journeys north to the United States in recent years, fueled by economic hardship, gang violence natural disasters, among others.

American officials arrested more than 172,000 people which had entered the country at its southern border with Mexico in March only.

Many of those who entered the United States were deported under a Trump-era policy that effectively sealed the border to most migrants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Biden administration is allowing unaccompanied children to enter the country, along with some families, prompting it to deploy additional federal resources at the border and open additional facilities to house the people.

As of Thursday, more than 22,000 children were detained by the US government, reported the AP news agency, including more than 2,500 who were still in substandard facilities run by US border officials.

“As many of these emergency shelters currently stand, children are coming in and there is no way out,” Leecia Welch, senior director of legal advocacy and welfare, told AP. be from childhood at the National Center for Youth Law. “These are complete dead ends.”

Central American asylum seekers who have been deported from the United States walk near the Lerdo Stanton International Border Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 30 [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Biden said he plans to tackle the “root causes” of migration, particularly in the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with the aim of reducing arrivals to the country. border.

Last month he appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead this effort, and she is should visit Mexico and Guatemala soon for migration discussions.

A US official said last week that Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras have agreed to deploy troops at their borders in an effort to stem the flow of migration.

“We got deals for them to place more troops on their own border,” Tyler Moran, Biden’s special assistant for immigration policy, told MSNBC news outlet.

Meanwhile, Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that he believes the Sembrando Vida program could create thousands of jobs in southern Mexico and countries in Central America.