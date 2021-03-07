Amid the rubble of Mosul, Francis offers balm for Iraq’s wounds

MOSUL, Iraq – After the Islamic State took control of Mosul seven years ago and declared it the capital of its caliphate, the terrorist group sought to sow fear deep within the West by vowing to conquer Rome.

But with the Islamic State driven out of the city, it was Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who came to Mosul on Sunday. In an extraordinary moment on the last full day of the papal first trip to Iraq, Francis traveled to the wounded heart of the country, directly addressing the suffering, persecution and sectarian conflict that has torn the nation apart.

“Now Rome has come here,” said Ghazwan Yousif Baho, a local priest who invited Francis to Mosul, awaiting the arrival of the Pope. “He will bring his blessing to spread peace and brotherhood. It is the start of a new era.