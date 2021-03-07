Amid the rubble of Mosul, Francis offers balm for Iraq’s wounds
MOSUL, Iraq – After the Islamic State took control of Mosul seven years ago and declared it the capital of its caliphate, the terrorist group sought to sow fear deep within the West by vowing to conquer Rome.
But with the Islamic State driven out of the city, it was Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, who came to Mosul on Sunday. In an extraordinary moment on the last full day of the papal first trip to Iraq, Francis traveled to the wounded heart of the country, directly addressing the suffering, persecution and sectarian conflict that has torn the nation apart.
“Now Rome has come here,” said Ghazwan Yousif Baho, a local priest who invited Francis to Mosul, awaiting the arrival of the Pope. “He will bring his blessing to spread peace and brotherhood. It is the start of a new era.
Other popes have dreamed of visiting Iraq, but Francis is the first to make the trip. In doing so, he sought to protect an ancient but battered and shrunken Christian community, to build relationships with the Muslim world, and to reaffirm himself on the world stage after being entrenched for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. .
Following a prayer in Mosul for the dead, Francis traveled to the northern towns where many Christians now live, visiting a church filled with jubilant – and often unmasked – worshipers in Qaraqosh, home of the largest Christian population in the country.
He entered Iraqi Kurdistan in a long, heavily armed convoy protected by helicopters. He ran past the vast refugee camps towards Erbil, where he ended the day by celebrating mass for thousands of people in a stadium. There, too, the display of social distancing restrictions raised fears that the Pope’s efforts to be close to his flock could endanger them.
But many Iraqi Christians have said the chance to find comfort and healing after years of untold misery outweighed the risk of contagion. The trauma of the country and Francis’ efforts to heal it were fully visible in Mosul, Iraq’s third largest city.
The Pope arrived by helicopter. Below him, the carved shells of mortar buildings and the rubble of houses sprawled out like a vast quarry. Fighting between Islamic State militants and US-backed Iraqi forces essentially razed the once vibrant and diverse city, killing thousands.
“Mosul Welcomes You” read posters covering walls so pierced with bullet holes it looked like a rash had erupted. Twisted wrought-iron railings protruded from the crumbling buildings.
Francis spoke in a public square surrounded by the remains of four churches of different Christian denominations, all badly damaged or destroyed.
Children dressed in white and teenagers waving olive branches formed a corridor for the Pope’s arrival, and a choir in traditional costume slipped out loudly.
“The real identity of this city is that of the harmonious coexistence between people of different origins and cultures,” said Francis, adding that the decline in the Christian population in Mosul – one of the oldest communities of its kind in the world – and across the Middle East has done “untold harm not only to the individuals and communities concerned, but also to the society they leave behind.”
“How cruel that this country, the cradle of civilization, has been struck by such a barbaric blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed,” said Francis. Thousands of Muslims, Christians and Yazidis, he said, “have been cruelly wiped out by terrorism, and others have been forcibly displaced or killed.”
Mosul’s once large Christian population fell to a few thousand in the years following the 2003 US invasion and in 2014 ISIS expelled those who remained. Only around 350 Christians have returned since ISIS was ousted in 2017 – almost all to the more prosperous eastern part, which suffered much less damage.
“I therefore particularly welcome your invitation to the Christian community to return to Mosul,” said Francis, who praised the young volunteers, Muslims and Christians, working to rebuild churches and mosques.
“I’m sure it will be a first step for them to come back,” said Anas Zeyad, a Muslim engineer who is part of an international church reconstruction project. He said the Christians who fled the city “have memories, they have Muslim friends, they have homes here.”
After praying for the dead and for the repentance of their killers, Francis, who suffers from sciatica and limbs, took a golf cart to the Syriac Catholic Church that ISIS had used as a courthouse. On the way, he passed a cartoon mural of three girls playing with their faces blackened. ISIS prohibits depictions of people and animals.
“We were living here in Mosul, all together, Christians, Muslims,” said Rana Bazzoiee, 37, a Christian surgeon and pediatrician, who fled Mosul before the ISIS takeover in 2014. She said, As a semblance of normalcy had returned to the city, the Pope’s visit could make matters even better. “Why not?” she said. “We lived together in Mosul for a long time.”
During his whirlwind journey, Francis sought to make significant progress in strengthening the ties between his church and the Muslim world. On Saturday, the country’s most powerful and reclusive Shiite, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, met with the Pope and issued a statement stressing that Christian citizens deserve to “live like all Iraqis in security and peace. and with all constitutional rights ”.
Francis called for brotherhood at a Saturday meeting of minorities in the desert plains of Ur, what tradition holds is the homeland of Abraham, revered by Christians, Jews and Muslims.
Two previous popes had tried and failed to visit Christians in Iraq, but it was Francis, who, as pontiff, prioritized contact with the marginalized and forgotten, who succeeded.
On Sunday afternoon, worshipers in Qaraqosh, the largest city on the Nineveh Plains which are the Christian heart of Iraq, thanked him. They lined the streets outside the Syriac Catholic Church in al-Tahira, applauding and hooting as his vehicle approached.
The residents of Qaraqosh have spent the past three months preparing the city for the Pope’s arrival and the past four years repairing the damage caused by ISIS. For many, Francis’ visit was an opportunity to celebrate the survival of the community.
A young priest holding a headscarf danced in the street near the church while a group of white-robed nuns on a roof held brightly colored balloons. Women and girls in traditional Christian dress, with brightly colored envelopes embroidered with scenes of church and home life, wave olive branches.
Hundreds of people crowded into the church, prompting a Vatican official to complain to Iraqi organizers that there was not enough space between people on the pews. Masks were often ignored. But the coronavirus seemed the least of the agents’ worries.
Qaraqosh, just 20 miles from Mosul, was overtaken by Islamic State in 2014 and held for three years before being released by US-backed Iraqi forces. Its 50,000 residents fled when ISIS arrived, and those who returned found houses burned and looted and churches severely damaged. About half of the pre-2014 population never returned.
ISIS had turned many homes into car bomb factories – including that of Edison Stefo, a school principal who was among the parishioners waiting in the church.
He said he hoped the Pope’s visit would encourage Christians to return.
“It’s like a dream,” Mr. Stefo said. “We feel like he’s one of us – that he’s from our region and that he knows what we’ve been through.”
The Pope ended the day by celebrating mass in a stadium in Erbil. In the days leading up to the visit, as coronavirus infections increased in Iraq and concerns grew over potential crowds, the Vatican insisted all events would be socially distant and safe.
But priests organized trips to Mass, packing buses with parishioners. More than 10,000 people, many wearing white hats featuring the Pope’s face, entered the stadium. They hummed with songs and expressed joy and relief that a Pope had finally come to find them.
Calling himself a “pilgrim among you,” Francis concluded the last public event of his journey, which ends on his return to Rome on Monday. “Today,” he said. “I can see firsthand that the church in Iraq is alive.”
Sangar Khaleel contributed reporting from Erbil, Iraq.
