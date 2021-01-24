World
Amid struggling economy, Imran Khan to mortgage Islamabad’s largest park for loan – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: To overcome Pakistan’s struggling economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan considering mortgage Islamabadthe largest park in the country to obtain a loan of around Rs 500 billion.
According to a report by Dawn, the proposal to mortgage the F-9 park to obtain a loan of approximately Rs 500 billion will be on the agenda of the next meeting of the federal cabinet, scheduled for Tuesday.
The meeting will be held by videoconference hosted at the Prime Minister’s House and in a committee room in the Cabinet Division.
The F-9 park, named after Madar-i-Millat Fatima Jinnah. spans 759 acres of land. It is one of the largest covered green spaces in Pakistan.
Quoting from reports, Dawn pointed out that the decision was made because of the financial issues facing the government.
This comes against a backdrop of declining Pakistani relations with its two largest sources of foreign remittances and foreign exchange – Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates).
Last August, Saudi Arabia asked Pakistan to prepay a $ 3 billion prime loan, Islamabad tried to defuse tensions by swiftly dispatching its current army chief, the general. Qamar Javed Bajwa. However, Saudi Arabia has not budged from its request.
The UAE, which is Pakistan’s second-largest source of foreign remittances, recently banned the issuance of work visas to Pakistani workers.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood QureshiThe recent visit to the UAE failed to lift the ban, much to Islamabad’s disappointment.
