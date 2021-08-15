Amid shortages, Africans scramble to be fully immunized

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) – At a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, spirits have heated among those waiting for AstraZeneca’s scarce vaccines, with some accusing others of trying to skip the line waiting.

Nurses intervened, telling them the accused had been waiting since the day before and avoiding violence in what has become a tense atmosphere as Ugandans scramble to get vaccinated.

In the aftermath of a sharp wave of infections caused by the delta variant, many Ugandans seeking a first dose of the vaccine are competing with hundreds of thousands of people who have waited months for a second dose. But the country now has only 285,000 photos donated by Norway.

The delta’s surge sparked a vaccination rush across Africa as the slow trickle of given doses cannot keep up, exacerbating the continent’s vaccine disadvantage compared to the rest of the world. The urgency to get a second dose in much of the world’s least vaccinated continent stands in stark contrast to wealthy countries which are now starting to authorize third doses.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the top Ugandan vaccination program official, said with regret that the small number of doses would do little to alleviate the situation as the 5 million Ugandans eligible for vaccination – of soldiers to health workers – scramble for injections under a first-come, first-served system.

“You can’t set a policy when there is no certainty of supply,” Driwale said.

Health officials in Africa’s 54 countries have repeatedly expressed disappointment at what they see as vaccine nationalism as rich countries appear to be racking up doses while poor countries are far behind. In June, amid severe shortages, the World Health Organization warned that vaccination campaigns in Africa were “almost at a standstill,” highlighting the continent’s plight at a time when many countries were facing deadly outbreaks. .

According to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 2% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people are fully immunized and African countries have received just over 100 million doses of the vaccine.

The story continues

AstraZeneca donations from countries like France are not seen as significant amounts in efforts to vaccinate 60% of Africa’s population by the end of 2022, said John Nkengasong, group director. He told reporters on Thursday that major deliveries from AstraZeneca were not expected any time soon until the situation with an Indian manufacturer changes.

“The best vaccine to use as a second dose is any vaccine available,” he added, using the example of getting the first dose of AstraZeneca, then the single injection vaccine Johnson & Johnson, who started arriving in African countries after the continent. bought 400 million doses. Uganda recently received 300,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine which authorities say cannot be used in combination with AstraZeneca.

In Congo, health experts are awaiting a delivery of new additional doses of COVID-19 on Sunday, said Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe, who is coordinating the government’s response to the pandemic. Some 81,910 people have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca since the start of the vaccination campaign in April, and more than 4,000 people have returned for the second dose. AstraZeneca is out of stock there.

The rarity of the AstraZeneca worries countries that have used it extensively while hoping that substantial deliveries will continue to arrive. Some health workers, teachers and others who spoke to The Associated Press said their second dose had been due for several weeks, leaving them feeling unsafe.

“We are told that (the delta variant) is very deadly and we are all scared. So most of my colleagues took the first AstraZeneca vaccine, but we can’t get past the second vaccine now, ”said Ifeoluwa Oluseyi, a teacher in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country with more than 210 million people, received 4 million doses of Moderna from the United States earlier this month and expects a delivery of more than 29 million Johnson & Johnson doses purchased by the government through the African Union.

Oso Kowe, a Nigerian doctor who is among many who have not yet been fully vaccinated, said she considers herself lucky to have escaped COVID-19 as she waits for a second dose after a first received May 7. Kuwait, of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, said she had tried three times to get her second dose.

“I didn’t get the second dose was not really my fault,” she said. “So I’m just going to do my best and hope for the best that I don’t get the virus.”

Dr Misaki Wayengera, head of a technical committee advising Uganda’s pandemic response, said it was inevitable that “some, unfortunately, will have to wait longer” for doses.

A Ugandan teacher, awaiting her turn at a recently overcrowded vaccination site, said she would not leave until she received her second injection, scheduled for June 2.

“My question is, does that first dose still work? I mean, was that a mess? Will I need a third injection? There are questions in the air and no one is giving me answers, ”said Racheal Nambuya. “I’m doing my best to get this shot and as you can see I’m not the only one.”

There have been reports of fake vaccination certificates issued to people who have received vaccines outside of designated centers – and some have even paid bribes to obtain vaccines – adding to the confusion surrounding a campaign. vaccination wavering on availability. And because of logistical challenges, vaccines take even longer to reach remote places outside of urban centers.

With some vaccination sites allocated around 100 doses per day, the struggle for vaccines can literally be physical.

“Some people almost took a beating here this morning,” said Robinah Wataba after receiving a second dose which was several days past due. “There was too much disorganization here. More than you can imagine. “

She felt disheartened the day before when she came to Kampala Town Hall and witnessed the loud crowd.

“This second dose, everyone wants it. I was wondering, ‘How likely is it that I’m among those people who can get it?’ She said. “I pity those who didn’t get it because from now on it’s going to be even harder.”

___

Associated Press editors Chinedu Asadu in Lagos, Nigeria, Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal and Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.