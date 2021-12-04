World
Amid Omicron fears, Rio cancels huge New Years celebration – Times of India
RIO DE JANERIO: Rio de Janeiro decided “with sadness” to cancel its huge New Year‘s Party amid growing concerns about the spread of the new variant of Covid-19 known as Omicron.
The move also raises doubts about the city’s iconic carnival in February.
“We are going to cancel the official celebration of the New Year’s Eve in Rio,” Mayor Eduardo Paes announced on Twitter on Saturday.
He added that the decision was made “with sadness”, but given the rapid spread of Omicron. Six variant cases were confirmed in Brazil nowadays.
The decision follows an intensive debate between city officials and Brazilian health experts, with Omicron arriving after months in which the virus situation in the country had dramatically improved.
But in the end, Paes said, “Let’s respect the science” and take a cautious approach.
More than 20 other Brazilian cities, including the densely populated Sao Paulo, have already canceled the end-of-year festivities.
Paes said on Thursday that people would now need Covid-19 vaccination certificates to enter beauty salons, restaurants, bars and hotels. They were previously required in cinemas, theaters, gymnasiums, museums and sports stadiums.
The city’s New Years festivities, involving cheerful dance music and extravagant fireworks, typically draw some three million people to famous Copacabana Beach.
But even without the fireworks, Paes later told reporters, “the city remains magical, amazing, welcoming” and “vaccinated tourists will be welcome.”
He also sought to project optimism into Carnival, noting that it is still three months away.
Meanwhile, Rio’s famous samba schools continue the prep work – practicing dance moves, preparing floats, and creating exotic costumes.
Covid-19 has killed more than 615,000 in Brazil, just behind the United States.
