Amid mounting tensions, China says Australia ‘should know’ how to improve relations – Times of India
BEIJING: In the middle of ongoing trade dispute and rising tensions between China and Australia, Beijing Wednesday, said Canberra should know “what to do to improve this relationship.”
“Everyone knows that both sides have to overcome and push to establish a healthy relationship. As for Australia’s behavior, Australia should know more clearly than we do. [what it needs to do]The South China Morning Post said, quoting Chinese Deputy Minister of Commerce Li Chengganga.
“China has maintained a pragmatic attitude to actively pursue economic and trade relations with all its trading partners,” Li said at a press conference in Beijing.
China and Australia have been involved in disputes over trade and non-trade issues, including Covid-19 and the Indo-Pacific region.
Beijing likely to impose further restrictions imports a list of Australian products, namely barley, sugar, red wine, logs, coal, lobster, copper ore and concentrate, from Friday.
In a press conference on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called on Canberra to “reflect” on how it has handled its trade relations with China in the past when invited to elaborate on proposals to suspend seven categories of Australian imports.
Bilateral trade between China and Australia is worth about Australian dollar 240 billion (US $ 171 billion), while China buys about 39 percent of Australia’s merchandise exports.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated after Australia pushed for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus in April without consulting Beijing, digging rifts in the relationship that had developed since Canberra banned Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co. from helping build its 5G telecommunications network two years ago.
