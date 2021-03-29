World
Amid crackdown, India and 7 other countries witness Myanmar military parade – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India was among eight countries that chose to send a representative to the Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade on Saturday. More than 100 people were killed on the same day in Myanmar by the military junta that seized power in a coup last month.
On Sunday, the UN strongly condemned the “widespread, deadly and increasingly systematic attacks by the Burmese military on peaceful protesters, as well as other serious human rights violations since taking over. power on February 1 “.
According to media reports, only eight countries – Russia, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and India – attended the parade in Naypyitaw which was televised live, apparently to intimidate demonstrators. India’s military attaché to Myanmar attended the parade.
India’s presence at the parade comes as questions are being raised about the government’s silence over the military coup and violence against protesters.
India’s response so far has been limited to expressing its “deep concern” and calling for the rule of law and the democratic process to be respected. He also called on Myanmar’s leaders to work together to resolve their differences peacefully. India has been criticized by pro-democracy and anti-junta groups in Myanmar for being the only truly democratic country to send a representative to the parade.
