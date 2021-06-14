Americans on trial in Japan, accused of Ghosn’s escape

TOKYO (AP) – Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while on bail are on trial in Tokyo on Monday.

Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, and his son Peter Taylor are suspected in the Houdini-type operation where Ghosn hid in a box for music equipment that was loaded onto a private jet that brought him to Lebanon, via Turkey in December 2019.

Unlike the United States, Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian nationality.

The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May last year and extradited in March for aiding a criminal. Authorities say Ghosn hired the Taylors for at least $ 1.3 million.

Ghosn ran Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. for two decades before his arrest in November 2018. He was charged with falsifying securities reports by underreporting his pay and breaching trust using the money. from Nissan for personal use. Ghosn says he’s innocent.

At Monday’s hearing, Tokyo district prosecutors will lay out the allegations against the Taylors before presiding judge Hideo Nirei and two other judges.

The Taylors will likely make statements as well. They have been held in a Tokyo detention center since arriving in Japan and were not available for comment.

Peter Taylor said in a statement to a Massachusetts court in January that he met Ghosn in 2019 in Japan to pitch his digital marketing company in order to repair Ghosn’s tarnished reputation. He said Ghosn asked him to bring him gifts, food and DVDs from his wife, as well as deliver gifts, including to family members in Lebanon.

Peter Taylor also said he left Japan for Shanghai on December 29, 2019 and was not in Japan at the time of the alleged escape. He denied having any contact with his father at the time, according to a Massachusetts district court document.

A third person, George-Antoine Zayek, is also believed to have helped Ghosn escape Japan. Zayek has not been arrested.

Ghosn said he fled Japan while on bail because he did not expect a fair trial. Over 99% of criminal cases in Japan result in convictions.

No Japanese executive has been charged in the scandal at Nissan, the Yokohama-based maker of the Leaf electric car, the March subcompact and luxury Infiniti models.

If found guilty, the Taylors face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($ 2,900). Extraditions between Japan and the United States are relatively rare, even for serious crimes. The possible sentence of three years in prison is the minimum required for extradition.

Separately, the trial of another American, Greg Kelly, former executive vice president of Nissan, is also pending at Tokyo District Court. It started in September. Kelly says he is innocent of Ghosn’s compensation underreporting charge and has only been involved in finding legal ways to pay Ghosn more to prevent him from leaving the company for a builder rival automobile.

Prior to his arrest, Ghosn was an auto industry star for orchestrating Nissan’s rebound from the brink of bankruptcy after it was sent to Japan by its French partner Renault in 1999.

Ghosn cut his salary from around 1 billion yen ($ 10 million) to half of what he was receiving, starting in 2010, when high executive compensation disclosure became required in Japan. The concern was that his relatively high compensation could be viewed negatively, as senior Japanese executives tend to be paid lower salaries than their peers in other countries.

At the heart of Kelly’s lawsuit is whether the so-called “shortfall” in Ghosn’s compensation violated the law by delaying compensation that should have been reported. Several senior officials, including non-Japanese executives, were aware of the shortfall.

