Americans brace for ‘Covid surge’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: America Should Prepare for ‘Soaring’ Coronavirus Cases As Millions Return Home After Thanksgiving Holiday, Senior US Scientist Says Anthony Fauci warned Sunday.
The United States is the most affected country in the world, with 266,831 Covid-19 deathsand president Donald trumpThe administration has issued conflicting messages about wearing the mask, traveling and the danger posed by the virus.
“There will almost certainly be a hike because of what happened with the trip,” Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union”.
Travel around Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday made it the busiest week at U.S. airports since the pandemic began.
“We could see a skyrocket” in two or three weeks, added Fauci. “We don’t want to scare people, but this is the reality.”
The trend is worrying, said Fauci and other government scientists, with the Christmas holidays sure to bring more travel and family reunions.
Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, noted an increase in the number of Covid-19s after a holiday weekend in May.
“We are now entering this post-Thanksgiving wave with three, four and ten times more illnesses across the country,” she told CBS “Face the Nation.”
“We are deeply concerned.”
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has been equally blunt.
“I want to be frank with the American people,” he said “Fox News Sunday.”
“It’s going to get worse over the next few weeks.”
In the 24 hours to 1.30am GMT on Monday, the country added 140,651 cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 13,373,673, according to Johns Hopkins University. There had been 822 additional deaths.
Elsewhere, thousands of health workers marched in Madrid to support Spain’s public health system, in one of the European countries hardest hit by the pandemic.
And guards opened fire to quell a riot at a prison in Sri Lanka, where four inmates were killed as they protested against an increase in coronavirus infections.
In France, the highest administrative court has ordered the government to relax rules allowing no more than 30 people to attend religious services, amid angry objections from religious leaders.
About 9,000 runners – some wearing face masks – took part in the Shanghai International Marathon, according to Chinese media, a rare mass participation sporting event during the pandemic.
New York City has once again taken a small step backwards to normalcy, as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced elementary schools will reopen for in-person instruction on December 7.
Things were also returning to normal in Bolivia, where Health Minister Edgar Pozo said the country would soon allow the resumption of “cultural, sporting, religious and political activities”, with appropriate security measures – a further easing strict containment rules introduced in March.
US news media reported that the first shipments of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 – one of the first to claim high efficiency, with Modern product – had arrived in the United States from a Pfizer laboratory in Belgium.
Pfizer was using charter flights to pre-position the vaccine for rapid distribution once it received emergency U.S. clearance – expected as early as December 10 – the Wall Street Journal and other media reported.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both deemed 95% safe and effective, have introduced a silver lining after months of bad news.
“This is how we come out of the pandemic. The light is at the end of the tunnel,” Admiral Brett Giroir, the US official responsible for overseeing coronavirus testing, told CNN.
But, like Fauci and the other scientists, he has expressed serious concerns about the months ahead.
“About 20 percent of all people in the hospital have Covid, so it’s a really dangerous time,” Giroir said.
Until a large number of Americans have been vaccinated – Giroir said half of the eligible population could be vaccinated by March – much will still depend on the precautions people take, including wearing masks and distance, he and Fauci said.
Giroir said it might be necessary to wait until the second or third trimester of next year for most Americans to be vaccinated, but that substantial benefits would accrue much sooner.
By vaccinating those most at risk first, he said, “we can absolutely get 80 percent of the benefits of the vaccine by only vaccinating a few percent of the population.”
Adams, the US surgeon general, also expressed cautious optimism, saying, “We are weeks away from starting to vaccinate vulnerable people and we can significantly protect those at risk of contracting this virus.
“So hang in there a little longer.”
The new coronavirus has killed at least 1,453,074 people around the world since the outbreak of the epidemic in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Sunday at 11:00 GMT.
Europe took a dark step on Saturday, with the death toll rising to 400,000.
Germany, once a beacon of hope in Europe’s coronavirus nightmare, hit the mark of more than one million cases on Friday.
