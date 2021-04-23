World
Americans advise avoiding travel to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Maldives – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to India, Pakistan, In Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Maldives due to the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in the region.
In a series of travel advisories on Thursday, authorities also urged Americans to reconsider their trips to China and Nepal; Use extra caution when traveling to Sri Lanka and be careful when traveling to Bhutan, which has been awarded level 1, the safest level for traveling abroad.
India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Maldives were placed at level 4, which means asking Americans not to visit these countries.
“Do not travel to India because of Covid-19, crime and terrorism”, State Department said in his latest travel advisory to India, a few days after the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a similar warning for India.
The CDC has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Advisory for India due to Covid-19, indicating a very high level of Covid-19 in the country.
“Do not go to the Maldives because of the Covid-19. Use extra caution in the Maldives due to terrorism, ”the State Department said in its travel advisory for the country.
“Do not travel to Pakistan because of the Covid-19. Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. Some areas are at increased risk, ”the State Department said.
Terrorist groups continue to plan attacks in Pakistan, he said.
“A local history of terrorism and the lingering ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks against civilians as well as against local military and police targets,” the State Department said.
“Terrorists can attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist sites, schools, hospitals, places of worship. and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past, ”he said.
Terrorist attacks continue to occur across Pakistan, with most occurring in Balochistan and NCP (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), including the former FATA (the Federally Administered Tribal Areas).
Large-scale terrorist attacks have claimed many lives, the State Department said.
In its opinion on Afghanistan, the State Department asked its citizens not to travel to Afghanistan due to Covid-19, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnappings and armed conflict.
“Do not travel to Bangladesh because of Covid-19. Exercise extra caution in Bangladesh due to crime, terrorism and kidnappings,” he said.
