American, two Russians come back to Earth from a space station – Times of India
MOSCOW: American astronaut and two Russians returned to Earth after six months on board the International space station.
A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASAKate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov touched down on Saturday at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) in the steppes of Kazakhstan.
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said all three felt great after being taken out of the capsule and began to re-acclimate to the pull of gravity.
The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on October 14.
There are now seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrovnik arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor glover and Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi of Japan, boarded the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience in November, the ISS’s first docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew program.
