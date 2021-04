American, two Russians come back to Earth from a space station – Times of India

MOSCOW: American astronaut and two Russians returned to Earth after six months on board the International space station A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov touched down on Saturday at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) in the steppes of Kazakhstan Dmitry Rogozin , head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos , said all three felt great after being taken out of the capsule and began to re-acclimate to the pull of gravity.The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on October 14.There are now seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrovnik arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor glover and Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi of Japan, boarded the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience in November, the ISS’s first docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew program.