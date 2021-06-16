American tourists may soon be allowed to travel more freely in Europe.

The European Union is expected to recommend on Friday lifting the ban on non-essential travel for visitors from the United States, opening up to American tourists just in time for the summer season, which is crucial to the economy of many members of the bloc. .

EU country ambassadors on Wednesday indicated their support for adding the United States to the list of countries considered epidemiologically safe, a bloc official confirmed. The decision is expected to be formally adopted on Friday and will go into effect immediately.

In principle, all travelers from countries on the safe country list, and not just citizens or residents, would be allowed to enter the block for non-essential reasons, such as tourism or visiting family, even if they are not vaccinated, with no other restrictions. The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has recommended that a PCR test be required, but ultimately it is up to national governments to set the specific rules, including any need for quarantine.

This decision is part of a larger attempt to restore tourist flows inside and outside the European Union. Traveling from outside the block was practically suspended last year limit the spread of the coronavirus, except for a handful of countries that met specific criteria, such as low infection rates, the number of tests performed and their overall response to Covid-19.