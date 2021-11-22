World
American teenager cleared of death of protesters says self-defense “is not illegal” – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager acquitted after shooting two men during protests and riots against police brutality last year, said self-defense is “not illegal” following a verdict which highlighted racial tensions across the United States.
On Friday, a jury found the 18-year-old not guilty of manslaughter and intentional homicide and other charges arising from the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Rittenhouse’s case gained national attention, in part because it stemmed from the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and self-defense.
The move sparked sporadic protests across the country – from New York to Portland, Oregon – some of which continued through Sunday, but also garnered praise from Rittenhouse supporters at the courthouse and human rights advocates. fire arms.
In comments released by Fox News on Saturday, the teenager – seen smiling as he got into a car after the verdict – said he was relieved his “difficult journey” was over.
“The jury’s come out with the correct verdict – self-defense is not illegal,” Rittenhouse said, ahead of a full interview with Fox which airs Monday night and a subsequent documentary which is slated to air in December.
“I’m glad everything went well … We got through the tough part.”
David Hancock, a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family, told CBS they “are doing fine right now, they are in an undisclosed location.”
“Everyone is just ecstatic,” he added.
The teenager said during the two-week trial that he shot dead two men and injured another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in self-defense after being attacked during a night of unrest in Kenosha.
Rittenhouse, who lived in neighboring Illinois, claimed he traveled to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a doctor.
Prosecutors responded by claiming the 17-year-old “caused” the events of a chaotic night sparked off when a white policeman shot a black man, Jacob Blake, in the back on multiple occasions during an arrest, leaving him paralyzed.
But the jury sided with Rittenhouse.
For John huber, father of one of the men killed in Kenosha, the “shock” did not dissipate when he appeared on CNN on Saturday morning.
“We still can’t believe it,” Huber said. “He should have gotten about 40 years in prison. That was our expectation.”
“This guy can run free and he’s a hero now. And here is my son here. This is Anthony,” said Huber, holding a small urn and a picture of his son.
The reaction to the verdict reflected the national divide over the right to bear guns in America – and where the line should be drawn on this constitutionally protected right – as well as the racial inequality with the shootings that took place during a demonstration against the murder of Blake.
President Joe biden warned of violence following the verdict and called for calm.
“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and concerned, including me, we have to recognize that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement.
“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, in accordance with the rule of law.”
In an editorial, the Wisconsin State Journal called the verdict “disappointing” and said it “would certainly embolden activists who seek to bring justice themselves.”
“But further violence in response to the verdict will not help anyone.”
Meanwhile, the Gun Owners of America hailed Rittenhouse as a “warrior for gun owners and self-defense rights” and said they would “award” him an AR-15 like the one he used. that night in Kenosha.
Rittenhouse – who had faced five counts in total – received praise from some Republican lawmakers and the former president Donald trump.
The most serious charge – intentional homicide – carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
The jury deliberated for a total of 26 hours over four days before returning a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.
Dozens of people gathered in Kenosha on Sunday to protest the verdict and to retrace the steps Rittenhouse took on the night of the shooting in August 2020, the Kenosha News reported.
“Kyle Rittenhouse made it much harder for this state to come together, he made it harder for us to see humanity in each other,” one protester said of racial divisions in Wisconsin.
