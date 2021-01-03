World
American news star Larry King hospitalized with Covid-19: report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: veteran talk show host Larry king was hospitalized with Covid-19, US media reported on Saturday.
Citing a “source close to the family,” CNN reported that King, one of the network’s biggest stars, was hospitalized for more than a week at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Angels.
King, 87, has type 2 diabetes and has a long history of medical problems, including multiple heart attacks, lung cancer, and angina, a disease caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.
The legendary host is one of the most recognizable figures on American television, known for his rolled up shirt sleeves, multicolored ties, suspenders and chunky glasses.
His list of interviewees ranges from all US presidents since 1974 to world leaders. Yasser Arafat and Vladimir Poutineand celebrities Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and Barbra streisand.
King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live” for 25 years, before retiring in 2010. He continued to do interviews on his own website, then, in 2012, he started hosting “Larry King Now” on Ora TV, an on-demand digital network that he co-founded.
In 2013, he also started hosting a show called “Politicking with Larry King” on Ora TV.
