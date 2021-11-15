American journalist Danny Fenster released from Burmese prison

US journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar three days after being sentenced to 11 years in prison for what Yangon called violations of immigration and “terrorism” laws, his employer and a former US ambassador to the United Nations confirmed.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson said on Monday that Fenster had been handed over to him in Myanmar and that he would soon be returning home via Qatar.

“This is the day you hope will come when you do this job,” said Richardson. “We are so grateful that Danny can finally reconnect with his loved ones, who have been defending him all this time, against all odds.”

The editor of Frontier Myanmar, the magazine Fenster worked for before his arrest, also confirmed the release. At the same time, a government source told the AFP news agency that Fenster “is being taken” to the capital Naypyidaw from Yangon and will be deported.

“Good news. Heard @DannyFenster is out,” Frontier Myanmar editor Sonny Swe tweeted Monday.

Fenster was working as the editor of Frontier Myanmar when he was arrested and convicted on Friday for spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

Fenster’s sentence was the most severe to date among seven journalists known to have been convicted since the military took power in February.

